Newspaper headlines: England v Scotland Euros build-up and arena bombing report

Newspaper headlines: England v Scotland Euros build-up and arena bombing reportBy BBC NewsStaffPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral papers look ahead to tonight's big Euros match - England v Scotland at Wembley. But the Metro says fans in pubs and bars will not be able to boo, sing or cheer because of Covid guidance. It says pub landlords face fines of up to £1,000 "if crowds go wild", and quotes one bar owner who was told by council officials that fans must be quiet, stay seated and wear masks. "How on earth am I supposed to do that?" he tells the paper.image captionThe Times looks even further ahead to the Euros final which is due to be held at Wembley. The paper says there are discussions within government about whether to exempt Uefa and Fifa officials - as well as sponsors and broadcasters - from having to quarantine under the UK's travel rules when they arrive for the final. There are fears that if the rules are not relaxed, the semi-finals and final will be moved to Hungary. But such a move could cause controversy at a time when millions of Britons face quarantine for holidays abroad, the paper adds.image captionThe Daily Star takes a unique angle ahead of the England v Scotland game. It reports that TV illusionist Uri Geller says he will be using his powers to drive Scotland to a "miracle" victory tonight. The paper has suggested wearing tin foil hats to repel Geller's powers - but the mystic says the paper's plan is destined to fail.image captionThe Sun suggests Wally the Walrus - an Arctic walrus who was spotted in Wales and Cornwall before heading to France earlier this year - is now back in the UK's shores "just in time for England's crunch Euros crash with Scotland" later. The paper says he has recently been basking in France and Spain, but his return to the Isles of Scilly is a "good omen" for England fans.image captionThe Daily Mirror leads with the first of three reports from the inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing, which was released on Thursday. The paper highlights the reaction of some of the bereaved families, who say their loved ones were failed because of a catalogue of "inexcusable" errors.image captionThe Daily Express calls the report "damning", and also quotes one grieving father as saying the victims were "failed on every level" by organisations. The inquiry's report found there were missed opportunities to prevent the attack, such as security failing to identify the threat posed by the bomber Salman Abedi.image captionThe Daily Telegraph has spoken to the head of the Oxford vaccine group, Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, who has suggested suspending coronavirus testing in schools, saying it is very disruptive. The paper has analysed data and says that in secondary schools, one third of people whose lateral flow tests came back positive later tested negative when checked with the more reliable PCR tests. Prof Pollard suggested it might be worth vaccinating children.image captionThe Daily Mail says it has been told by a government source that lockdown could end two weeks early, on 5 July, if the data on coronavirus continues to improve. According to the paper, it comes amid growing evidence that the "assumptions used by government scientists to justify delaying Freedom Day were too pessimistic". It says although cases of the Indian variant are still rising, the rate of growth has fallen in recent days. Ministers believe a 19 July reopening remains most likely though the paper adds.image captionFor the Guardian, its top story is on the apology from government ministers to rape victims as a review revealed convictions have fallen to a record low in recent years. The paper says ministers are "deeply ashamed" and have pledge an overhaul of the criminal justice system to increase prosecutions and improve the way victims are treated.image captionAnd the Financial Times reports that broadcaster Channel 4 will be steered towards privatisation by the government as soon as next year. Channel 4 is currently publicly-owned and not-for-profit - but the paper says ministers will launch a formal consultation on its future within weeks. Privatising the channel has been explored more than half a dozen times since the 1980s but consistently ruled out because of the likely impact on programming, the paper adds.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox