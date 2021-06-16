Newspaper headlines: 'Nuclear Dom' and return of holidays for vaccinated

Newspaper headlines: 'Nuclear Dom' and return of holidays for vaccinatedBy BBC NewsStaffPublished47 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe latest twist in the war of words between Dominic Cummings and Health Secretary Matt Hancock features on many of the front pages. "Hopeless" is the headline in the Daily Mirror, reporting Boris Johnson's apparent description of Mr Hancock. The Mirror asks: "15 months and 128,000 deaths after PM's damning verdict on his health secretary... how come he's still in a job?"image caption"Nuclear Dom" is the headline in the Metro, which says the PM's former chief adviser published "explosive" WhatsApp messages between him and Boris Johnson from the start of the pandemic.image captionThe Guardian says Mr Cummings made the new revelations in a 7,000 word essay where he mocked the PM, claiming Mr Johnson intended to leave office after the next election to "have fun and make money".image caption"Sorry Dom, we've got bigger fish to fry" declares the Daily Express, which says the latest twist in the saga comes as the battle continues to defeat the Delta variant of coronavirus. The paper claims the PM is standing by Matt Hancock following what it calls "another extraordinary onslaught by his maverick ex-aide".image captionThe Times suggests that despite the new revelations from Mr Cummings, the health secretary is set to be exonerated over claims he lied to the prime minister. The paper also says Mr Cummings has hinted that the messages are the start of a prolonged campaign to damage the government, saying he has "further evidence" that he will make available to the public.image captionAnd the Daily Star has a simpler take on the saga - "hopeless bloke said hopeless bloke is hopeless, says hopeless bloke".image captionSummer holidays abroad could be opened up to fully vaccinated British holidaymakers under plans being considered by the government, reports the Telegraph. The paper claims officials are looking at allowing people avoid having to quarantine on their return from amber list countries - if they have had both Covid jabs.image captionOffice staff could be given a "default" right to work from home under post-pandemic plans being considered by ministers, claims the Daily Mail. The paper says the proposals would change the law to prevent employers from insisting staff attend the workplace unless they can show it is essential.image captionPupils could be vaccinated in their own schools to boost uptake - if plans to jab children later this year are given the go-ahead, according to the i newspaper. It says that under the proposals, children would not be vaccinated without the consent of their parents.image captionThe Sun leads on a plea from actress Kym Marsh urging people not to delay cancer checks due to Covid. Its says her dad has got incurable prostate cancer after delaying a check-up due to the pandemic.image captionAnd the talks between US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin are the focus for the Financial Times. It says the meeting aimed to stabilise relations between the two countries "soured by deep mutual distrust". The paper focuses on a warning from Mr Biden that there would be devastating consequences for Russia if opposition activist Alexei Navalny died in prison.