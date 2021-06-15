Newspaper headlines: 'No green light to jab kids' and Met police 'rotten'By BBC NewsStaffPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Telegraph claims government ministers will be advised against starting to vaccinate children until scientists obtain more data on the risks. It says experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation are expected to recommend not vaccinating under-18s "in the immediate future".image captionA different vaccination story makes the front of the Guardian, which says Covid jabs are to be made mandatory for care home staff in England - and could also be extended to cover all NHS staff. The paper says the plans will give those working with adults 16 weeks to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. It describes the move as a "controversial measure" that will set up a battle with staff in both services.image captionThe same story is the lead in the Times, which says the move comes amid concerns about take-up of vaccines in some parts of the country. The paper also quotes a government source as saying the prime minister had personally backed the plan.image captionThe Metro splashes on the promise from the NHS England boss that all over-18s in England should be able to book a first Covid vaccine by the end of the week. Sir Simon Stevens is also quoted as saying that only 1% of hospital beds in the country were occupied by Covid patients, with the vaccine programme helping to flip the average age from older to younger people - who have better outcomes.image caption"Mental health crisis as NHS patients are turned away" is the headline in the i newspaper, which claims a "controversial" scheme has been used to withhold treatment from people who frequently demand help from the emergency services. An NHS whistleblower tells the paper he had to refuse care to a woman who attempted suicide on multiple occasions.image captionThe Daily Mirror says its campaign to have defibrillators in all public places has received the backing of former football Fabrice Muamba, who had a cardiac arrest during a match - like Christian Eriksen. The former Bolton player has called for defibrillators to be put at all sport venues, schools and workplaces, it says.image captionMet Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is fighting for her job, claims the Daily Mail, after the force was branded institutionally corrupt in a report over its handling of the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan - a private investigator who was killed in 1987. Under the headline "Rotten to the core", the paper describes it as a "shameful day" for the Met Police.image captionBritain celebrated a "fantastic Brexit boost" after securing a trade deal with Australia, according to the Daily Express. The paper carries the PM's claims that the deal will unleash the full power of global Britain and boost UK firms by £1bn a year.image captionThe chancellor will have to spend up to £4bn more on pensioners from next year if he keeps to the Conservatives' "triple lock pledge", reports the Financial Times. The triple lock ensures state pensions rise annually by the highest out of average earning growth, inflation or 2.5%. The paper says anomalies in wage data pushed the headline growth rate of average earnings up to 5.6% in April, adding that in July that rate will rise to about 8%.image caption"Ab drab Britain", declares the headline in the Sun, which leads on quotes from comedy star Jennifer Saunders saying she would not get away with making her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous in "today's woke era". "It's not a crime to have an opinion," says the 62-year-old.image captionAnd TV illusionist Uri Geller makes the front of the Daily Star after claiming he will help Scotland beat England on Friday. The paper quips that he is "wracked with kilt" after taking credit for England's win in the same fixture at Euro 96. At the time, he claimed he used psychic energy to slightly move the ball as Gary McAllister stepped up for a penalty against David Seaman at Wembley Stadium.