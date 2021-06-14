Newspaper headlines: 'Will we ever be free?' and 'vax to the future'By BBC NewsStaffPublished47 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe prime minister's decision to delay lifting the last coronavirus restrictions in England for at least four weeks dominates Tuesday's front pages. "Will we ever be free?" asks the Sun in its headline. The paper says Boris Johnson's announcement "sparked nationwide anguish".image caption"Hottest day of the year... as freedom put on ice" is the take in the Metro. It says the PM has put "Freedom Day" on hold for a month to try and build "a wall of immunity" by vaccinating millions more younger people.image captionBoris Johnson has signalled he will "not tolerate" a further suspension to the ending of coronavirus restrictions after announcing the delay, according to the Guardian. It says he described 19 July as a "terminus date" - barring the emergence of a "game-changing new variant". The paper suggests the PM is likely to face significant criticism from Conservative MPs, quoting one who accused the government of shifting the goalposts.image captionHowever, the Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson refused to offer a "cast-iron guarantee" that there would be no more delays to fully reopening. It says that although he repeatedly said he was confident about it happening on 19 July, he acknowledged the emergence of a new variant could throw the plan off course.image captionThe Daily Mail strikes a similar note with its headline: "PM: Curbs could go on and on". It describes his decision to delay as "a bitter blow to millions of families", adding that he "failed repeatedly to offer a guarantee that Freedom Day would not be put off again".image captionThe Daily Express reports that thousands of lives may be saved by the decision to delay ending Covid restrictions. It says the extra month gives a "crucial" chance to deliver millions more jabs to combat the Delta variant.image caption"Vax to the future" declares the Daily Mirror, which says that by 19 July all adults will get a first jab and all over-40s a second after the vaccine roll-out was speeded up.image captionThe PM has "thwarted" business hopes of additional financial support, according to the Financial Times. The paper says companies will face the return of "significant costs" in July with employers starting to contribute 10% towards furlough costs even though many will not be able to reopen legally or trade fully.image captionThe Times focuses on the PM's warning that the UK must learn to live with coronavirus. The paper adds that there is "mounting" concern in the cabinet and on the Tory back benches that the rapid spread of the Delta variant could force the delay to last longer than a month.image captionThe i newspaper reports that nine million people in England - 16.7% of the population - are now living under new Covid measures and are being advised not to travel outside their area. It says Birmingham, Liverpool, Blackpool, Warrington and Cheshire have joined those already affected in the likes of Greater Manchester and Lancashire.image captionAnd "hold the pina coladas" is the headline in the Daily Star, which says the celebratory drinks need to be put back in the fridge after "Freedom Day" was put back. It adds that the country is facing a double whammy with the heatwave set to end "in a day or two as well".