Newspaper headlines: 'Battle to save 21 June' and a royal 'gran gesture'
By BBC News
Staff
- Published
The papers reflect growing concern about the possibility that rising cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus - first identified in India - could scupper plans for a final easing of restrictions in England this month.
The Daily Telegraph seizes on comments by Matt Hancock, saying the health secretary has given "the strongest indication yet" that the government could delay lifting the remaining measures beyond 21 June.
The Daily Mail also highlights Mr Hancock's words with the headline: "don't wobble now, ministers!" It says Conservative MPs reacted "with fury" to the prospect of a delay. It quotes the Tory MP, Sir Desmond Swayne, saying the more the government "moves the goalposts, the more people will be made redundant". In an editorial, the paper argues that the positive data is overwhelming and the vaccines have broken the link between Covid and serious illness. So why, it asks, is Mr Hancock, "strangely addicted to lockdown?"
The Times reports that thousands of British holidaymakers in Portugal face chaos at airports and Covid testing sites as they rush to return home before quarantine rules change on Tuesday. The Sun says thousands of Brits have not been able to book the tests they need before they can fly home before the 04:00 BST deadline.
The Sun leads with the arrival of a new baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It says royal experts believe the decision to name her Lilibet - a family nickname for the Queen - may be an olive branch to the Royal Family after what it calls "recent controversies".
The Daily Mail wonders whether the couple asked the Queen before using her nickname. The Metro prefers to describe it simply as a "Gran Gesture". The Daily Mirror says Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor are big names to live up to.
There is a warning in the Guardian that the deal signed by the G7 group of industrialised nations designed to make the biggest companies such as Apple and Google pay more tax could let one of them, Amazon, off the hook. Experts warn that a loophole in the deal could allow the online giant to escape paying significantly more tax in some of its biggest markets.
The Financial Times welcomes the deal but says that beyond the issue of principle, there remain many unanswered questions about the detail. It leads with the impact of a global shortage in computer chips which is now expected to last for at least a year.
It says a rebound in car sales and a boom in laptops, games consoles and televisions during the lockdown, has left chip makers unable to satisfy demand. It adds that the gloomy forecast follows a bruising six months during which shortages of chips have forced carmakers to cut production and furlough staff.
A number of papers assess the impending row between the government and some of its own backbenchers over the decision to cut the overseas aid budget. According to the Times, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has urged Downing Street not to make concessions to the rebels.
The Guardian says some backbenchers have warned the government not to use the overseas aid budget to fund the transfer of surplus vaccines to low-income countries. It says they are standing firm and are ready to inflict a humiliating defeat on Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit, which starts on Friday.
In an editorial, the Sun says the Tory rebellion over cuts to foreign aid stirs what it calls "un-fond memories" of the Remain campaign in the EU referendum. It says the rebels display "the same misplaced sanctimoniousness and tin ear to the public mood".
US President Joe Biden will use his visit to the UK to warn Mr Johnson not to renege on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, according to the Times. It says he believes the Northern Ireland Protocol is crucial to maintaining long term peace and will tell the prime minister that the prospects of a trade deal with the US will be damaged unless the matter is resolved.
The Brexit minister, Lord Frost, has called on the EU to find "pragmatic solutions" to the dispute over the Protocol. Writing in the Financial Times, he says it requires a "common sense approach" from the EU - but warns that time for negotiated solutions is "starting to run out".
Both the Guardian and the Daily Mirror's back pages carry a photograph of the England footballer, Marcus Rashford, taking the knee before Sunday night's friendly against Romania. Under the headline "a nation divided", the Guardian says that "with depressing predictability" there was loud and sustained booing from England fans while the team made the anti-racism gesture.
The Daily Mail's chief football writer, Sami Mokbel, describes it as an "utterly depressing" action from a "deplorable section" of England's support. The i paper says the booing came from "a sizeable portion of the 10,000" crowd and will cast a cloud over England preparations for the European Championships.
Both the Times and the Daily Telegraph carry a front page photograph of two D-Day veterans reliving the moment as they arrived at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to mark the 77th anniversary of the Normandy landings. One of them, 98-year-old Joe Cattini, wears a bright smile as he wields his walking stick like a rifle.
And finally, the Telegraph reports that a missing monkey that was found at a railway station in Glasgow has been reunited with its owners. ScotRail put out an appeal after the primate, believed to be a marmoset, was discovered at the station on Saturday. Sharing a photograph of the animal on Twitter, a member of staff wrote: "I've dealt with lost phones, handbags and glasses over the years but this is definitely a first!"
- "THE TRUTH IS, I'VE NEVER BEEN ABLE TO DEAL WITH IT": Joey Essex confronts his grief at losing his mum
- EATING DISORDERS: How lockdown created a perfect storm for a rise in cases