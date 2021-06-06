Newspaper headlines: UK 'steps up' with plans to 'jab the globe'
The Sunday Mirror's front page reflects a demand from Labour to give the proceeds of the chancellor's new global tech tax to "the NHS and schools". It says firms could be forced to "cough up" almost £8bn annually, but that this would have been almost £15bn under US President Joe Biden's original proposals. Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, it reports, has accused Rishi Sunak of "watering down" Mr Biden's initial plan for a 21% minimum global tax rate.
The Mirror's editorial says any "tax bonus" must go to whom it calls the "most deserving", arguing that nurses - and children who've recently lost out on schooling - will be "cock-a-hoop" if they get a share of the cash.
"The G7 tax deal is an unworkable mess", warns a column on the Spectator website. It's identified a potential loophole, relating to minimum profit margins, which it says could lead to "a field day" for accountants.
An editorial in the Sunday Telegraph warns the UK might have left what it calls "a European cartel", only to join a global one. It believes the new regime will involve "yet more accounting shenanigans", as well as restrictions on national autonomy.
Writing in the Washington Post, Mr Biden says that the first foreign trip of his presidency - to this week's G7 Summit in Cornwall - will be about "rallying the world's democracies". He says his first meeting will be with Boris Johnson, and will "affirm the special relationship between our nations". Mr Biden claims the US is "back in the chair" - with a plan to "end the pandemic everywhere", meet the demands of "an accelerating climate crisis", and confront what he calls the "harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia".
The Sun on Sunday has mocked up a photo of a grinning Mr Johnson with his arms around Mr Biden's shoulders, in what its headline says will be "the Bo-JOE show". It says the prime minister will be seeking to enlist the president's support in getting the whole world jabbed by the end of 2022.
The Sunday Telegraph reports that the head of the vaccines taskforce, Kate Bingham, will be rewarded with a damehood after her unpaid work gained the UK access to hundreds of millions of doses of six different Covid vaccines. The venture capitalist spoke of feeling "classic imposter syndrome" in the role, the paper says, as she'd previously developed drugs for cancer and auto-immune diseases but not for vaccines. It was her 22-year-old daughter, it adds, who persuaded her she was "the right woman for the job".
The Sunday Times, meanwhile, reports that Lady Dido Harding, the former boss of what it calls the "troubled" test-and-trace system, is considering a bid to succeed Sir Simon Stevens as the head of NHS England. Her application would be "controversial", it notes, after the government's independent scientific advisory group, Sage, concluded last year that the Test and Trace programme had had a "minimal impact" on virus transmission, despite a £37bn budget.
The Sun on Sunday's front page also reports that the former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Arlene Phillips, will be made a dame in the Queen's birthday honours next week after dedicating her life to dance and charity. A friend tells the paper the 78-year-old's "nifty footwork and personality" got "the nation off their sofas and on to the dance floor".
