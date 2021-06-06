Newspaper headlines: UK 'steps up' with plans to 'jab the globe'

Writing in the Washington Post, Mr Biden says that the first foreign trip of his presidency - to this week's G7 Summit in Cornwall - will be about "rallying the world's democracies". He says his first meeting will be with Boris Johnson, and will "affirm the special relationship between our nations". Mr Biden claims the US is "back in the chair" - with a plan to "end the pandemic everywhere", meet the demands of "an accelerating climate crisis", and confront what he calls the "harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia".