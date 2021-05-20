Newspaper headlines: Princes' 'rage and sadness' at BBC 'lies' to Diana

Newspaper headlines: Princes' 'rage and sadness' at BBC 'lies' to DianaBy BBC NewsStaffPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Times splashes on Thursday's publication of a report into how former Panorama journalist Martin Bashir obtained his interview with Princess Diana. The paper reports an independent inquiry, led by retired judge Lord Dyson, found the BBC had fallen short of its "high standards of integrity and transparency" and that Mr Bashir had acted in a "deceitful" way and faked documents to obtain the 1995 interview. Diana's eldest son, the Duke of Cambridge, is pictured on the paper's front page during a broadcast of his response to the inquiry's findings, in which the papers says he condemned the corporation for its "lies" in securing the interview, which "stoked her paranoia" and played a part in the breakdown of her marriage to his father, Prince Charles.image captionThe Daily Mail splashes on what it calls "a day of shame" for the BBC following the publication of Lord Dyson's report into its interview with Diana. The Mail says her sons, Princes William and Harry launched a "blistering attack" on the BBC, with Harry blaming the "ripple effect of the culture of exploitation and unethical practices" for "ultimately" taking her life. The paper sums up William's response to the inquiry's findings with its headline "BBC lies ruined my mother's life".image captionMeanwhile the Daily Mirror says Princes William and Harry "savaged" the BBC over its interview with their mother. The front page carries a photograph of the two brothers as young children as they cuddle their mother, in what the paper says were "happy times".image caption"Deceitful and damaging" is how the Guardian summarises "furious" William's comments, which the paper says will "deepen the crisis" at the BBC. Meanwhile, the front page also features news that Israel's security cabinet has approved a ceasefire with Palestinian militants after 11 days of conflict.image captionLike others papers, the Daily Express summarises William's statement into the headline "BBC lies ruined Mum's life", while also noting his "indescribable sadness" over the corporation's handling of the interview and the effect it had on his mother.image captionThe Daily Star's front page carries a more irreverent take on Lord Dyson's report, with a photograph of William receiving a Covid-19 vaccination earlier.image caption"William hits out at BBC over damage done to Diana" is how the i summarises William's response to the report. Meanwhile the paper has an update on its investigation into passengers from red and amber list countries mingling with those from green list countries in arrivals queues at Heathrow, reporting that Heathrow will open a new terminal for people arriving from red-list regions.image caption"Jabs take the strain" is the headline of the Metro's front page, which reports the World Health Organisation's confirmation that current coronavirus vaccines work against all known variants - including the one first discovered in India. The paper says it could "boost hopes" for a return of European holidays and an end to all Covid restrictions in England as planned on 21 June.image captionAustralia's biggest beef exporter estimates a "tenfold" boost to its UK sales if Boris Johnson backs a zero-tariff trade deal with the country, the Financial Times reports. Hugh Killen, chief executive of The Australian Agricultural Company, says in the event of a "free-trade deal that removes tariffs and quotas" he could expect to see exports "double or triple" but that given exports are "so small now", could possibly "increase tenfold". The paper points out that although the PM supports an "ambitious" post-Brexit trade deal with Australia, his government's official analysis warns "it could cost British farmers their jobs and leave Northern Ireland worse off".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox