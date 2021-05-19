Newspaper headlines: Holiday 'police' to visit homes amid travel 'chaos'By BBC NewsStaffPublished36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Red list travel queue chaos" is the headline of the i, which claims to have new photographs showing passengers from countries on the government's travel red list waiting alongside those from non-red list nations inside an airport terminal. Travellers have told the i of "inadequate social distancing" while stuck "for hours" at immigration, amid continued concern over the spread of the Indian variant.image captionThe Mail's splash says that after "days of confusion" about the government's so-called amber travel list, families should soon expect to receive a "knock on the door" from the authorities when they return from countries such as France, Spain and Italy to check they are obeying the 10-day quarantine requirement.image captionThe Daily Star playfully summarises the government's messaging on foreign travel with the headline "Go on holiday, but don't go on holiday".image captionThe Guardian's lead warns that ministers are thinking about "diluting" plans for England's "freedom day" on 21 June - when it is hoped all Covid restrictions will lift - and delaying the end of all social distancing, after new data showed another surge in the Indian variant in the UK. But the paper tempers this with the comment that No 10 has "not lost hope" of being able to end restrictions by 21 June, with one source noting there was now a more optimistic feeling than there was previously about the prospect of unlocking the country as planned.image captionThe Times takes a more upbeat tone with its lockdown easing lead, saying that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "increasingly optimistic" that Covid restrictions can lift as planned on 21 June, as early data had suggested the Indian variant was not spreading as fast as first thought. But the paper cautions that "firmer" data is due to come out next week - with government sources stressing the figures were preliminary and "the picture could change significantly again".image captionThe upcoming publication of a report into how ex-BBC journalist Martin Bashir secured his 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana is the focus of the Daily Telegraph's front page. The paper says it understands the report by Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls, will say BBC rules were breached to get the interview, in findings one source says could be the corporation's "phone hacking moment" - a nod to the controversy involving the News of the World newspaper.image captionMeanwhile, the Sun reports on claims made by Simone Simmons, a friend of Princess Diana, about Mr Bashir's 1995 interview with the princess.image captionThe Daily Mirror's front page claims that some male celebrities are facing accusations of sexual abuse - with the possibility that women in the showbusiness industry could go public with allegations. The paper quotes an unnamed source who says the claims are a "timebomb waiting to explode" - and follow allegations of sexual harassment and bullying made against the actor Noel Clarke. Mr Clarke has strongly denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.image captionThe Metro reports that Britain's railways will undergo their "greatest shake-up" in 25 years to coincide with the planned end of lockdown - with the arrival of pay as you go, contactless payments and digital ticketing on smartphones. The "rail revolution" will also see the introduction of a new national flexi season ticket which would allow passengers to travel on any eight days in a 28-day period, and the formation of a new public body called Great British Railways to oversee all train services.image captionThe Financial Times leads on the "turbulence" seen in cryptocurrency markets on Wednesday following a Chinese "crackdown" on digital currencies. It saw the price of Bitcoin fall by as much as 30%, while another digital coin, Ethereum, lost a quarter of its value, the FT reports. But the paper hints that this has not deterred Elon Musk, the Tesla boss and a cryptocurrency enthusiast, who said the electric carmarker had no plans to sell any of its Bitcoin and would hold it for the long term.image captionThe Daily Express claims about 10 SAS veterans are now facing investigation and possible trial over missions they undertook while serving in Northern Ireland.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox