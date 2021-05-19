Newspaper headlines: Holiday rules 'chaos' and PM Covid nurse quits NHS

Newspaper headlines: Holiday rules 'chaos' and PM Covid nurse quits NHSBy BBC NewsStaffPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Telegraph's splash says the government's foreign holiday guidance is mired in "chaos" as a health minister warned it was still too dangerous for people to travel overseas - despite the international travel ban being lifted on Monday. The paper says Lord Bethell's comments have attracted criticism from Conservative backbenchers and travel bosses, with one industry figure accusing him of being "totally out of touch with reality".image captionThe Daily Mail reports that "contradictory messages" from ministers about the traffic light system for foreign travel have sparked "mass confusion" and left travel bosses "begging for clarity". The paper adds its voice to these calls with its playful headline "Wish you were clear, ministers!" Meanwhile, the front page also claims one of the Queen's new puppies has died - in what the Mail says will bring "fresh heartache" for the monarch.image captionThe i's main story reports that Boris Johnson could face a Commons "backlash" if the government tries to bring in localised restrictions to curb the spread of the Indian Covid variant. The prime minister is said to be facing a "revolt" from his own MPs who, the paper says, are threatening to join with Labour amid fears a fourth period of lockdown "would be devastating for businesses".image captionA nurse who Mr Johnson credited with saving his life when he was in intensive care with Covid has quit the health service as she criticised his government's handling of the pandemic and staff pay, the Metro's lead says. Speaking about a proposed 1% staff pay rise, the paper quotes Jenny McGee as saying: "We're not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve" and that she had resigned from her job.image captionAlso leading on the resignation of Ms McGee, the Daily Mirror accuses the government of a "a betrayal of NHS heroes" with its "pay insult".image captionThe Guardian's front page says a report by parliamentary watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) has found coronavirus exposed "decades-long weaknesses in government and divisions in wider society". Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, is quoted as saying the virus "stress-tested the government's ability to deal with unforeseen events" and had highlighted the need for ministers to be "systematic" in planning for emergencies and learning lessons quickly. The front page also features news of Ms McGee's resignation from the NHS, including the claim that No 10 officials tried to "co-opt" her into a Clap for Carers photo opportunity with the prime minister.image copyrightjiddonimage captionThe Times' splash says the PM is set to back a plan that would give Australian farmers tariff-free access to British food markets - under what would be the government's "first bespoke trade deal" since Brexit. However, the paper reports warnings by the British farming industry who fear that such a plan could leave farmers struggling to compete with cheaper imports and set a "dangerous precedent" for future trade agreements.image captionThe Financial Times reports that a plan by Royal Dutch shell to shift to cleaner fuels has been "overwhelmingly" backed by its shareholders - as a report from the International Energy Agency said that all new oil, gas and coal projects would need to stop for the world to hit net zero by 2050. The paper quotes one climate think-tank analyst who says the "huge turnaround" by the usually "very pro-fossil" organisation was a surprise - and "truly a knife in the fossil fuel industry".image captionThe front page of the Daily Express reports on the case of Julia Forward, who "nearly died" after her cancer diagnosis was misdiagnosed as indigestion during telephone calls with her GP. She claims lockdown restrictions stop doctors from making an accurate diagnosis, and argues that all patients should be seen in person. The paper says her case is "shocking proof" that patients should be able to see their GP face to face.image captionThe Daily Star claims "boffins" have devised a new theory that may have solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox