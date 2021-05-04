Newspaper headlines: 'Stop veterans witch hunt' and third jab for over-50s

Newspaper headlines: 'Stop veterans witch hunt' and third jab for over-50sBy BBC NewsStaffPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionCalls for the "witch hunt" of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland to stop is the lead in the Daily Telegraph. The paper says campaigners and military leaders have demanded an end to prosecutions after the first of a series of trials "collapsed in just six days". Two men who served during the Troubles were acquitted on Tuesday of the murder of an Official IRA man 50 years ago.image captionThe same story makes the front of the Daily Mail, which says that the trial of the two former paratroopers "sensationally" collapsed after the trial judge ruled that crucial interview evidence was inadmissible. The paper says it raises "grave questions" as to why prosecutors pursued charges against the pair, now in their 70s, for five years.image caption"End the cruel hounding of all our veterans" is the Daily Express' headline on the same topic, quoting a former head of the Royal Navy - Admiral Lord West. The paper says the two former paratroopers walked free from court on Tuesday "after five years of hell".image captionA third Covid vaccine is going to be offered to everyone over 50 in the autumn, reports the Times. It says the booster is an attempt to eradicate the threat from Covid entirely by Christmas, and it could be offered at the same time as the annual flu jab. The paper suggests the jab would only be given to the over-50s and those with underlying health conditions, who are at higher risk.image captionHoliday destinations with the least risk to tourists and the UK will be revealed by the government on Friday, according to the i newspaper. The paper says Portugal, the Canary Islands, Crete, Corfu, Rhodes, Kos, Zante, Malta, Israel, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland and the US Virgin Islands are all expected to go on the "green list" for quarantine-free travel.image captionMortgage lending rising by the highest amount on record in March is the lead in the Financial Times. The paper says it was driven by a "frenzied rush" among UK housebuyers looking to snap up property before the end of the stamp duty holiday.image captionThe trial of a police officer accused of the murder of former Premier League footballer Dalian Atkinson is the focus for the Metro. It reports that a jury was told the footballer was tasered "for 33 seconds" and kicked in the head before his death. The officer accused denies any wrongdoing, and the trial continues.image captionThe Daily Mirror splashes on what it calls a "miracle escape" after a 99-year-old woman whose house exploded was rescued by two passers-by. The paper calls Andy and Harry Hodges - father and son - heroes for saving Ethel Hanford, whose house in Kent was blown apart in a suspected gas leak.image captionThe first byelection since Boris Johnson was elected in December 2019 is the focus for the Guardian, which also carries the story that the French government could cut off the electricity supply to Jersey in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. The paper quotes a French government minister as saying France was ready to retaliate as it was "revolted" by the UK government's behaviour over its waters.image captionAnd "break it to us gently, Nasa" is the headline in the Daily Star. The paper says the "space boffs" have warned that "we have no chance of surviving an asteroid collision".