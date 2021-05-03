Newspaper headlines: 'Wish EU were here' and holiday spots 'to reopen'By BBC NewsStaffPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of Tuesday's front pages lead on the prospect of international travel returning this summer. The Metro says the European Union is planning to welcome back British holidaymakers this month if the UK opens up in return. However, the paper adds that the prime minister has reacted cautiously and warned of an "influx of the disease".image caption"Wish EU were here" is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which quotes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as saying: "Time to revive EU tourism industry".image captionThe Guardian says summer holiday plans were given a big boost on Monday after the EU confirmed vaccinated travellers would be able to visit from June. It suggests the changes in quarantine requirements for popular holiday destinations could make 2021 "the year of the last-minute booking".image captionSpain, Greece and France are among the countries which British holidaymakers could be able to travel to next month, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says they could be on the "safe green list" being drawn up by Downing Street for international travel by the end of June - however it says only a "tiny handful" of highly vaccinated countries, such as Gibraltar, Malta, Israel and Iceland, will go on the list from 17 May.image captionThe Times claims ministers will meet this week to agree a limited green list of "about a dozen countries" that people can travel to from 17 May without having to isolate on their return. It says the list will be reviewed after three weeks, with ministers confident that by then people will be able to travel to most of Europe, the Caribbean and the US.image captionGermany will lift restrictions on people who have been vaccinated as early as this week, claims the Financial Times, which says the move has been criticised for discriminating against younger people who are months away from getting the jab. It says people who have been inoculated or who have recovered from Covid will probably have to show a certificate to enable them to no longer have to face curbs on social gatherings.image captionEngland has been given the green light to unlock further on 17 May, reports the i newspaper, which quotes a No 10 official as saying that the government is expecting to go ahead with the next stages of its roadmap out of lockdown. Restaurants, pubs, cinemas and museums are among the businesses which will be allowed to fully reopen.image caption"Why wait seven more weeks?" asks the Daily Mail in its headline, claiming that calls are growing for a quicker end to lockdown after the number of daily Covid deaths reported in the UK fell to one on Monday. The paper says that despite the falling numbers, Britain is still not scheduled to fully open up until 21 June.image captionThe Daily Express focuses on the UK's "spectacular" vaccine rollout which has surpassed a total of 50 million doses being administered. It also says the UK's latest daily Covid figures - which reported one more death and 1,649 new cases on Monday - "fuels hope that the UK is well on course to winning the Covid war".image captionAnd the Daily Star leads on what it calls shock new claims about the Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed in 2019 following the death of a guest. The paper says makers of the show would grade programmes depending on how shocking they were.