Newspaper headlines: Cummings accused of leaks and a beaming Prince Louis

Newspaper headlines: Cummings accused of leaks and a beaming Prince LouisBy BBC NewsStaffPublished57 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral of Friday's front pages report on claims from a Downing Street source that the prime minister believes his former aide Dominic Cummings has been leaking his texts. The Times quotes the source as saying Mr Cummings was "engaged in systematic leaking" and "bitter about what's happened since he left". The paper says Mr Cummings did not respond to its requests for comment.image caption"Dom's a text maniac," is how the Sun headlines the story. It says insiders say Boris Johnson is "deeply disappointed and saddened" that texts he sent were made public.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says Mr Cummings is seen by No 10 sources as the prime suspect in leaking of messages which implicated Mr Johnson in two separate lobbying scandals. The paper says the "revelation" threatens to "reignite the damaging briefing war which erupted in Downing Street after the former adviser was forced out in November." Elsewhere, the paper - like many others - features a picture of Prince Louis as he celebrates his third birthday on Friday.image captionThe Daily Mail also features the same photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, beaming as he arrives on his bike for his first day of nursery. In its main story, the paper says the government rebuffed calls to review the limit on 30 mourners at funerals in England. "Show them some pity," it says.image caption"Prince of Wheels," puns the Daily Mirror next to the photograph of Prince Louis, which the paper says was taken by his mother Catherine. Elsewhere, the paper reports that Britons could be "holidaying in the Costas by June" after a tourism minister said Spain is finally ready to have visitors again.image caption"Time to step up!" is the headline on the front page of the Metro, referencing an online meeting of 40 world leaders where they discussed tackling climate change. The paper says many of those attending promised bold new targets, but it quotes Greenpeace as saying targets mean nothing without radical action.image captionThe i leads on the Treasury's publication of 40 pages of messages relating to its contact with David Cameron and Greensill Capital, as the former PM continues to be embroiled in a row over attempts to lobby top officials on behalf of the financial firm.image captionThe Guardian leads on the same story. It says Mr Cameron urged the UK's central bank to provide support to Greensill, but the exchanges became "increasingly desperate in tone" as the financial firm was turned down.