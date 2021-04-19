Newspaper headlines: 'Great game robbery' and 'red card from Wills'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe plan by some of the world's biggest football clubs to start a new European Super League (ESL) has provoked a fierce backlash and continues to dominate all Tuesday's front pages. "The Great Game Robbery," the Sun puns, as it says "anger mounted last night" at the plans.image captionThe Daily Mail leads on what it calls the Duke of Cambridge's "scything attack" of the plans. The paper says Prince William, who is also president of the Football Association, made a "dramatic intervention" to warn of the damage a breakaway football league could do to "the game we love".image caption"A red card from Wills," is the Metro's take on the duke's comments. It also covers the moment Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was thrown out of a pub in Bath after he was confronted by the landlord over lockdown restrictions. "Keir off!" it puns.image captionThe Daily Telegraph also leads on Prince William's comments. Its main photo shows Manchester United fans standing outside Old Trafford holding a banner: "Created by the poor, stolen by the rich".image captionThe Times reports that the plans for a super league prompted an "extraordinary backlash" as ministers said they were prepared to do "whatever it takes" to stop them going ahead. Elsewhere, the paper says the government has been accused of waiting too long to impose a travel ban on India, after it was disclosed that thousands of people had arrived from the country since the new coronavirus variant emerged.image copyrightAFPimage caption"Give us our Arsenal back," reads the placard held by a young Gunners supporter on the Guardian's front page. The paper reports that the UK government and football's authorities launched a "furious counter-offensive" against plans for the new league.image captionThe Daily Star offers a cut-out-and-keep sign which it encourages readers to put up in their windows. "Can we have our football back please, mister?" it says, with its editorial reading: "You can shove your greed. You can shove your Big Six."image captionThe Financial Times reports that the 12 football clubs that have signed up to the new league have been guaranteed a "welcome bonus" worth €200m-€300m (£172m-£258m) each, according to "people with direct knowledge" of the deal. The paper says the plans have "kicked off a power battle within football".image caption"You'll never go it alone," is the i's headline, as it reports that Uefa threatens to expel breakaway teams and players from competitions.