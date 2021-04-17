Newspaper headlines: 'The loneliest goodbye' as Queen bids 'farewell'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionImages of the Queen sitting alone at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral dominate Sunday's front pages. "The loneliest goodbye" is the headline in the Sunday Mirror. Coronavirus and social distancing rules mean households can only sit in their bubble, so the Queen had to be separate from other mourners at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle. The duke died at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April.image captionThe Mail on Sunday says it was a "fitting farewell". Although the pandemic meant the funeral looked different to how it would have been under normal circumstances, the ceremonial aspects of the day and the service were in line with the duke's wishes. The funeral service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury pronouncing the blessing. Prince Philip's service to the Queen, nation and Commonwealth were mentioned, as were the duke's naval associations and love of the sea.image captionThe Queen's four children - the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex - were all in attendance, but out of reach, the Sunday Telegraph reports. "There was no hand to hold, no reassuring pat on the arm," the paper adds.image captionOn its main front page, the Sunday Times describes the "lonely Queen, a masked figure all in black, head bowed under her hat". The paper says Prince Philip was the "patriarch who banged heads together in their often exasperating family". The paper also has a special wrap, featuring two images of St George's Chapel and the funeral procession. In the photograph taken outside the chapel, the modified Land Rover - which the duke himself helped to design - can be seen. Prince Philip's coffin was carried on the vehicle from the private chapel in Windsor Castle to St George's chapel itself.image captionFor "what must have seemed for the first time", the Queen's consort and husband of more than seven decades was not sitting next to her in the chapel, the Observer says. Meanwhile, the paper reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to tackle "the burgeoning sleaze crisis" in Whitehall - or risk losing recently-won red wall votes.image caption"Alone in her grief," the Sunday People says, with a close-up image of the Queen on her way to the funeral. Although more than 730 members of the armed forces took part in the event, with the funeral procession headed by the Band of the Grenadier Guards, the Major General's party, and military service chiefs, there was a limit of 30 mourners inside the chapel.image captionThe Sunday Express's message for the Queen is: "You're not alone Ma'am." The monarch may have been sitting by herself at her husband's funeral, the paper says, "but we all share her grief".image captionAnd the Daily Star Sunday adds that the funeral saw brothers the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex reunited for the first time in more than a year.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox