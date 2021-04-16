Newspaper headlines: 'Queen bids farewell', and Helen McCrory tributes

Newspaper headlines: 'Queen bids farewell', and Helen McCrory tributesBy BBC NewsStaffPublished40 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSaturday's papers are dominated by details of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, which will take place at 15:00 BST at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. "The Queen bids farewell" is the headline on the front of the Times, accompanied by a newly-released image of the royal couple in the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in 2003. The paper reports that the service is expected to be a "reminder" of Prince Philip's early years, with a Russian-Greek hymn being sung and his naval career remembered. Ahead of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury encouraged the public to support the Queen following the death of her husband of 73 years at the age of 99.image captionThe Daily Mail says that the Queen will say a "private farewell" to her husband before his coffin leaves Windsor Castle for the funeral. The paper quotes sources who say she has been the "epitome of dignity" in the aftermath of Prince Philip's death. Meanwhile, the Mail and several other papers carry images and tributes to actress Helen McCrory, who has died at the age of 52. Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced the news on Friday, saying he was "heartbroken". He said his wife died at home following a "heroic battle with cancer". The couple have two children.image caption"Farewell my love" is the Daily Mirror's headline ahead of Prince Philip's funeral. Referencing the 2003 image of the couple that has been released, a source told the paper: "The cherished photo evokes happy memories."image captionThe 50-minute service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Daily Telegraph reports. The dean will begin the service by paying tribute to Prince Philip's decades of public service, the paper says. "With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us," he will say. There will not be a eulogy or sermon at the service, according to the paper, and no members of the Royal Family will give readings.image captionThe photograph that has been released on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral was taken by the royal couple's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the Sun reports. Striking a similar tone to several other papers, the Sun opts for the headline: "Farewell my prince."image captionThe Daily Express says "the nation will be with" the Queen as she bids farewell to her "beloved" late husband.image captionMeanwhile, pregnant woman can now get the coronavirus vaccine, the i weekend reports. The announcement affects hundreds of thousands of expectant mothers in the UK. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are preferable because of "extensive" use in the US without any safety concerns, the i reports.image captionPregnant women will be able to have the vaccine at any stage, says the Guardian, adding the announcement has been welcomed by bereaved families and campaigners. "I lost my wife, and she has left two kids behind. No family would want to see their pregnant wife go to hospital and not come home with her baby," Ernest Boateng told the paper. His wife, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, died after contracting coronavirus. About 700,000 women in England and Wales give birth each year, the paper notes.image captionElsewhere, the FT Weekend says former Conservative PM David Cameron "pitched" Greensill services to a senior German government official as an investigation into its German banking arm deepened. Questions continue to be raised about Mr Cameron's lobbying activities since leaving office. A spokesman for Mr Cameron disputed that he had solicited a meeting.image captionFinally, the Daily Star adopts a tongue-in-cheek tone as it reports there is a "big fat NHS contract for every reader's sister". It comes after it emerged that Health Secretary Matt Hancock owns shares in Topwood Ltd, which was approved as a potential supplier for NHS trusts in England. His sister, Emily Gilruth, is also involved in the firm - she owns a large portion of shares and is a director.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox