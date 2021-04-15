Newspaper headlines: 'Brothers apart' amid Queen's 'final tribute'By BBC NewsStaffPublished43 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of the front pages focus on the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral plans. "Brothers at arms length" is the headline in the Sun, as it reports that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will be "kept apart" during the funeral procession.image captionThe Daily Mail calls them "estranged brothers" and says they will be separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips, as they walk behind their grandfather's coffin. The top half of the paper's front page shows an image of the Prince of Wales viewing the floral tributes to his father, with the headline: "Agony of Charles, a picture of grief".image caption"United in grief but so far apart" is the headline on the front of Metro, which covers the same story about Prince William and Prince Harry and recalls the younger prince's comment that the two brothers were on "different paths". A second headline describes the "tears of Charles for his papa".image captionThe Daily Telegraph focuses on how Prince Philip planned his own funeral, saying he had mapped out the event with "military precision". It will culminate in the naval call Action Stations being sounded as his body is lowered into the Royal Vault, the paper reports.image caption"One last look of love" is the Daily Mirror's description of a moment it expects to see at the funeral: the Queen pausing in reflection by the hearse carrying her husband's body. With members of the Royal Family having paid tribute to the duke's mischievous nature, the paper says he chose a modified Land Rover to bear his body as a final joke.image captionThe Daily Express reports on the same "poignant moment of loving reflection" and describes the funeral as "the saddest ceremony of her life".image captionAccusations from Britain and the US that Russia was behind a major cyber-attack on western government agencies make the lead story in the Times. The paper reports that Russia has been warned about its "pattern of malign activity" following the "SolarWinds" attack last year, which targeted Nato, the European Parliament and government agencies in Washington.image captionThe i newspaper reports on the creation by scientists of a part-human, part-monkey embryo - a "major breakthrough" which could help to treat congenital illnesses, but which "raises ethical concerns". By mixing human cells with macaque embryos, which are then kept alive for only 19 days, researchers hope to better understand heart defects, Down syndrome and spina bifida, the paper says.image caption"Urgent" concerns that the massive expansion of rapid coronavirus tests in the UK is leading to too many false positive results give the Guardian its lead story. The paper says in places with low Covid-19 rates, such as London, only between 2% and 10% of positive results are accurate.image captionThe Financial Times' main story focuses on a battle over the future of UK drug manufacturing giant GSK. US hedge fund Elliott Management, known for using its shareholdings to put pressure on companies' management teams, has bought a multi-billion pound stake in GSK amid concerns by shareholders over the firm's pipeline of future drugs and its R&D spending.image captionAnd the Daily Star reports on an unusual skirmish in the battle for free speech: a man in Austria who was fined for breaking wind on a policeman and who launched a failed appeal, arguing the act was covered by his right to freedom of expression. "Justice? It stinks" is the paper's verdict.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox