Newspaper headlines: Harry 'arrives in UK', and 'shutters come up'

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 on Friday continues to be the main focus of several papers. The Sun reports that the Duke of Sussex flew into Britain on Sunday ahead of his grandfather's funeral next weekend. A member of Prince Harry's entourage would not confirm to the BBC if he had yet travelled to the UK. It is the first time Harry will have returned to his home country since he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from senior royal duties last year. Meghan, who is heavily pregnant, will remain in the US on advice of her doctors.

Meanwhile, the Duke of York said his father's death had left a "huge void" in the Queen's life, the Times reports, as more members of the Royal Family paid tribute on Sunday. The Princess Royal said her father was her "teacher, supporter and critic". Prince Andrew said Britain had lost "the grandfather of the nation", adding that the Queen's family was "rallying round" to support her after she lost her husband, the paper adds. The photo dominating the front page is of the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 1972, which has been posted on the Royal Family's Instagram account.

The Daily Telegraph also leads with the Queen's tribute to her husband. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. And she described his passing as a miracle," Prince Andrew said. On Sunday, a special remembrance service for Prince Philip was held in Canterbury Cathedral.

And the Queen's reported comments about her late husband of 73 years also dominate the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with comments made by Prince Philip's daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, in which she revealed he died "peacefully". "It was so gentle, like someone took him by the hand and off he went," Sophie said.

The Metro also leads with Sophie's comments. "It's such a shock. At the same time, you know it's going to happen, but when it happens it's just this massive, massive hole," she said.

The Daily Mirror has a split front page, featuring both tributes to the duke and the other story featuring prominently in Monday's papers - the reopening of non-essential shops, hairdressers and other businesses in England. The paper says today the country starts to "throw off the shackles of Covid-19". Millions of customers are expected to visit stores, pubs and salons, the paper adds.

People in England are being urged to "behave responsibly", the i reports. "Caution urged as shutters come up" is the paper's main headline. Government scientists have warned that infections could spike again if social distancing is not observed, the paper adds. It comes as a record number of second doses were administered in the UK on Saturday - more than 475,000.

Adopting a celebratory tone, the Daily Star says people are faced with a difficult choice today - go to the pub or the barbers.

Meanwhile, the Guardian leads with its analysis showing young black workers are three times as likely to be unemployed during the pandemic as their white counterparts. The paper says the black youth unemployment rate was the same in the last quarter of 2020 as in the early 1980s - around the time of the Brixton riots. Experts have warned the pandemic has exposed "deep-rooted inequalities" in the jobs market, the paper adds.

Finally, the Financial Times reports that China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested mixing vaccines to bolster the efficacy of jabs. In addition to mixing vaccines, the number of doses and the interval between them might also be amended, Gao Fu, the head of the CDC, said. It is the first time a government body has acknowledged concerns over the effectiveness of domestic vaccinations, the paper reports. Meanwhile, former PM David Cameron has admitted he made mistakes in lobbying the government for the now-collapsed firm Greensill Capital.