Newspaper headlines: Tributes to 'beloved' Prince Philip after a 'life of duty'By BBC NewsStaffPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe death of the Duke of Edinburgh dominates Saturday's papers, with many running special supplements and tribute editions. "Farewell, my beloved" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, accompanied by a full-page photo of the Queen with Prince Philip. The paper calls it the Queen's "heartbreaking" tribute to her husband of 73 years.image captionThe Daily Mirror carries a similar quote, with the couple pictured beside one another. Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday morning at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace said. The duke was the longest-serving royal consort in British history. Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.image caption"We're all weeping with you, Ma'am," the Sun says. The paper also carries the official palace announcement of the duke's death. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the notice reads. The paper includes several photos on the front of its special wrap-around edition, including one of the couple on their wedding day in 1947. "Prince Philip is, I believe, well-known for declining compliments of any kind. But throughout he has been a constant strength and guide," the Queen is quoted as saying.image captionTributes have flooded in from around the world, the Guardian reports. Further, as a mark of respect, political parties paused campaigning for May's elections. The House of Commons will be recalled a day early on Monday for formal tributes, and TV channels cancelled scheduled programming on Friday, the paper adds.image captionThe i weekend reports that the duke's funeral is due to be held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, but the public has been "regretfully" asked not to attend due to the pandemic. Under earlier plans for the days following his death, codenamed Forth Bridge, thousands of people would have been expected to gather in London and Windsor. Westminster Abbey tolled its tenor bell 99 times on Friday, to honour each year of the duke's life. And the Royal Family has requested the people donate to charity rather than leaving flowers in his memory.image captionThe Daily Telegraph opts for a full-page image of Philip in his military uniform for its front page. Philip joined the Royal Navy in 1939 and graduated top of his class the following year. He went on to become one of the youngest first lieutenants. His naval career ended when his father-in-law, King George VI, died.image caption"Her rock" is the headline the Daily Star has opted for, as the paper says the duke "was the man who made Lilibet laugh… and the Rock who stood by her side for 73 years".image caption"Deep sorrow" is the Daily Express's headline, with the paper calling the duke "indomitable". All UK government buildings have been instructed to fly official flags at half-mast in tribute to the duke until 08:00 BST on the day after the duke's funeral.image captionA photo of the duke is also the main image on the front of the FT Weekend. Meanwhile, the paper says that it has seen invoices that Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Commodities trading group provided to Greensill Capital in exchange for cash. The paper says the "suspect" invoices raise questions over the metal empire's finances, stirring "fears of fraud".