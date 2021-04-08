Newspaper headlines: Holidays plan published, and Britons 'still trust Oxford jab'By BBC NewsStaffPublished45 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionAs the government today publishes its plans for foreign travel this summer, the Daily Telegraph focuses on what it means for holidaymakers. It says even travellers going to countries on the safe "green" list will still need to pay for a PCR test when they return at a cost of around £120 each, meaning nearly £500 for a family of four. The Telegraph says the rule will even apply to people who are fully vaccinated because of concerns over new variants. Ministers are facing a backlash from the travel industry and some Tory MPs about the cost of tests, the paper adds.image captionBut the Daily Mail looks for the positives, and says the new rules are set to be reviewed at the end of June which could mean they are "watered down" in time for the summer holidays. The paper says the review in June could see quarantine and testing requirements cut for some locations. It cites one Whitehall source as saying Greece could make it onto the "green list", where no quarantine is needed, next month.image captionThe i newspaper's front page seeks to reassure readers to continue taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, after the guidance was changed for under-30s following concerns about a potential link to rare blood clots. It says medical leaders from seven royal colleges have united to say "clear cut" evidence shows the jab is safe and that the benefits far outweigh the risk.image captionAccording to the Times, which has carried out its own poll with YouGov, Britons "overwhelmingly" trust the AstraZeneca vaccine. It found 75% of people considered the vaccine safe, down by just 2% since March, and the level of confidence was similar to that for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The paper says it comes as Public Health England revealed more than 10,000 lives have been saved by vaccines in the first three months of the programme.image captionThe Daily Star's front page story hails some good news for people who like spending time outside in sunny weather. The paper claims that sunbathing releases a chemical which helps the body fight Covid. But the paper adds: "Bad news... the forecast's rubbish."image captionAnd there's also good news on the front of the Sun, as TV presenter Kate Garraway reveals her husband is back home after more than a year in hospital with coronavirus. Derek Draper, 53, will continue to receive round-the-clock care at the family's home in north London, the paper says. It quotes a friend as saying that Garraway "can't thank wonderful NHS staff enough".image captionThe Metro's front page is partly taken up with a striking image taken during the latest nights of violence in Belfast. But its top story looks ahead to Monday in England, when pubs, restaurants and shops can reopen again as lockdown eases further. The paper says business owners are "working 24/7" ahead of the reopening, and quotes one pub landlord as saying: "Ever since it was announced we could open on the twelfth, it's gone mad."image captionThe Guardian's lead story is on the riots in Northern Ireland, reporting that US President Joe Biden has joined the calls for calm. The White House press secretary said they were concerned by the violence. The paper adds that Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary, Louise Haigh, accused Boris Johnson of being responsible for a loss of trust among the loyalist community, citing his statements about Brexit.image captionSeveral papers feature a picture of hotelier Sir Richard Lexington Sutton on its front pages, after he was stabbed to death in Dorset. The Daily Mirror says Sir Richard, 83 - who is worth £300 million - was described as "charming" in tributes. A man aged 34 has been arrested on suspicion of murder.image captionThe Daily Express says Sir Richard was one of Britain's richest men. His wife also suffered knife injuries and was airlifted to hospital, the paper adds.image captionFriday's Financial Times leads with US President Joe Biden's tax plans. The US Treasury wants the world's biggest multinational companies - including big tech firms - to pay taxes to national governments based on their profits in each country. The proposal has been sent to 135 other countries in a bid to reach an agreement on international taxation. But the paper says the plan "faces an uphill battle through the US Congress" - although if it is accepted, other countries would be able to increase revenues from big US tech firms.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox