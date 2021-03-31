Newspaper headlines: Race report 'backlash' and Queen 'gets second jab'By BBC NewsStaffPublished28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA government-commissioned review into race and racism has been described as "culturally deaf" after it said there was a "new story" to slavery, which was not just about profit and suffering, reports the Times. The review by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities argued the era was also about how "culturally African people transformed themselves". The comments were condemned within hours of publication on Wednesday, the paper says, with Labour saying the report was trying to "glorify" and put a positive spin on slavery and empire.image captionDavid Lammy, the Labour MP who authored a 2017 government report on racism, responded to the review by saying: "We are being gaslighted," reports the i. The paper notes that the report's recommendations include a crackdown on big tech to prevent social media abuse, police cameras being switched on during stop-and-search, and establishing a new body to tackle health inequalities.image captionThe Sun reports that the Queen has joined millions of Brits in receiving her second Covid jab. The 94-year-old was given the shot ahead of her first public appearance in five months, says the paper.image captionIt comes as the number of daily vaccine second doses overtook first jabs in the UK for the first time on Wednesday, says the Metro. A total of 270,526 follow-up jabs were reported, compared to 224,590 people receiving injections for the first time.image captionUsing Covid passports for everyday social activities once the pandemic has eased would be against the "British instinct", Sir Keir Starmer has told the Daily Telegraph. In what the paper calls his most critical comments to date on the idea, the Labour leader said the government must not leave it to individuals, such as pub landlords, to decide whether to make such checks.image captionThe Guardian leads on news that the boss of gambling website Bet365, Denise Coates, was paid nearly half a billion pounds last year, in what the paper says is the latest in a string of record-breaking awards that have taken her total pay since 2016 to nearly £1.3bn. After an "unusual" delay in filing its accounts at Companies House, Bet365 revealed its highest paid director, understood to be Ms Coates as chief executive, received £421m - the equivalent of £48,000 every hour of every day throughout the 12-month period.image captionThe UK's ambition of attracting more tech companies to list in London was dealt a "severe blow" when Deliveroo's shares plunged 26% in the company's market debut on Wednesday, reports the Financial Times. Shares in the food delivery app lost as much as 30% within the first minutes of trading, wiping more than £2bn off the company's value, the paper says, in one of the sharpest drops for a big new listing in years.image captionThe Daily Mirror uses its front page to call for tougher fines for litter louts, after park leavers left behind "massive piles of rubbish" following the easing of lockdown rules in England this week. The paper says Britain is facing a mounting litter crisis.image captionThe Daily Mail says watchdogs have launched an inquiry into a zoo charity where Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, works as a director of communications. The paper says the Charity Commission is carrying out a statutory probe - its most serious type of investigation - into allegations of financial mismanagement at the Aspinall Foundation.image captionSweeping changes to the justice system are being made from Thursday, the Daily Express reports, in a move the paper says will "finally" make victims of crime the priority. The paper says they will now always be told if offenders are being released, while women traumatised by sexual predators will be spared from having to relieve the ordeal in court.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star says the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has "blasted" "wokes". The paper also notes his comments contradicting Meghan Markle's claims that she and Prince Harry married three days before their royal wedding at Windsor Castle, in May 2018. The archbishop said he would have been "committing a serious crime" if he had signed the marriage certificate on the actual day, knowing it was false.