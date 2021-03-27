Newspaper headlines: 'Moderna jabs in 3 weeks' and school abuse inquiry

Newspaper headlines: 'Moderna jabs in 3 weeks' and school abuse inquiryBy BBC NewsStaffPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionElite schools are facing a Whitehall investigation over their handling of claims of "rape culture", the Sunday Telegraph reports. It comes as thousands of current and former pupils come forward with allegations of abuse they received while at school, a senior officer has told the paper. The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation on Friday after reading distressing reports on the everyonesinvited.uk website. Meanwhile, Britain will tell the European Union that it must acknowledge the millions invested by British taxpayers into the AstraZeneca vaccine, the paper reports, amid continued tensions between London and Brussels over vaccine exports.image captionA third Covid-19 jab will be added to the UK's vaccine rollout in the next three weeks, the Mail on Sunday reports. The US Moderna jab will be administered for the first time from mid-April, says the paper, with the arrival of more than 500,000 doses "imminent". Currently the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are being given to those eligible in the UK.image captionThe Sunday Times leads with a report into banker Lex Greensill's relationship with David Cameron, with the former allegedly being handed "extraordinary access" to No 10 and 11 Whitehall departments. The paper says that, during Mr Cameron's time as prime minister, Mr Greensill was given a security pass and a team of civil servants "so he could promote a financial product he specialised in across Whitehall".image caption"Summer of love" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday People, accompanied by images of people enjoying a splash in the pool, groups gathering in gardens and a couple looking forward to their wedding. Lockdown restrictions in England ease from Monday.image captionThe Sunday Express is also hopeful, carrying comments from an "optimistic" Boris Johnson. The prime minister has said there is "nothing in the data" to affect his roadmap out of lockdown, the paper reports, as he toasts "Happy Monday".image captionMeanwhile, the Sunday Mirror carries an interview with Jennifer Arcuri who says she and Mr Johnson had a four-year affair. The PM has faced questions over his relationship with Ms Arcuri while he was mayor of London.image captionAnd following on from its front page on Saturday, the Daily Star Sunday claims its readers have helped harness the "mind power" of Uri Geller to shift the huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal. The ship is still wedged in the canal.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox