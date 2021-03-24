Newspaper headlines: PM's Covid 'regrets' and children in line for August jab

Newspaper headlines: PM's Covid 'regrets' and children in line for August jabBy BBC NewsStaffPublished26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionWednesday's front pages reflect on the tributes to those who died in the pandemic, one year on from the start of the first lockdown. "Bells toll for 126,000 lives lost" is the headline in the Times, which says it was a time for the nation to "mourn its losses and contemplate a future that remains worryingly uncertain".image captionThe Daily Mail leads on the prime minister saying he will be haunted by the Covid pandemic "for as long as I live". The paper says he looked "visibly shattered" at Monday's press conference as he admitted "many" mistakes over the past 12 months.image captionThe Guardian says that despite Boris Johnson admitting there were many things he wishes he had done differently, he "once again refused to commit to a public inquiry". The PM said lessons would be learned at the right time, the paper adds.image captionIt's a similar focus for the Daily Mirror, which has the headline "time to learn from the mistakes". The paper claims the PM is coming under growing pressure to set a date for a public inquiry into "No 10's mismanagement of the Covid crisis".image captionThe Queen sent a message recognising the "grief and loss felt by so many" as she led the country's tributes, reports the Metro. The paper says the message was on a note with flowers she sent to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, while she also joined millions of people in a minute's silence.image captionChildren will start receiving a Covid vaccine from August, claims the Telegraph, which quotes two sources involved in provisional government plans. It says safety data on the child vaccine study being run by Oxford University, which ministers will use to make their final decisions, is expected shortly.image caption"Summer 2021: holidays at home (again)" is the main story for the i newspaper, which says the PM is likely to extend a ban on holidays abroad. The papers calls its a boost for domestic tourism, although it says the public may be asked not to travel to seaside towns in the summer if they haven't booked accommodation to prevent overcrowding.image captionBoris Johnson has "lashed out at the metropolitan biased BBC", according to the Daily Express. It says he made the comments to Tory MPs, telling them that the broadcaster must learn from its failures over Brexit when it was "pretty detached" from a lot of the country.image captionThe Financial Times reports on German payments company Wirecard, saying the company's fraud started more than a decade before the company imploded last year. The paper says a former top executive, Oliver Bellenhaus, has told Munich prosecutors that he started creating an "array of shell companies" in 2010 that were used to siphon off millions of euros. Lawyers for Mr Bellenhaus declined to comment.image captionAnd the Daily Star splashes on a man who was caught smuggling cash and gold in a wig, using the headline "crime doesn't toupee".