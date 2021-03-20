Newspaper headlines: Alarm over Europe's new wave and PM gets Covid jab

Newspaper headlines: Alarm over Europe's new wave and PM gets Covid jabBy BBC NewsStaffPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionGovernment sources cited by the Times are worried that the spike in coronavirus cases across Europe could spark a new Covid wave in the UK - making holidays abroad increasingly unlikely. The rise in infections on the continent - which has seen some European countries reintroduce restrictions - is said to have left scientific advisers and other senior figures "extremely concerned" and fearing a surge in UK cases "within weeks".image captionIn an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Kate Bingham, the ex-chief of the government's vaccine taskforce, accuses French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel of being "completely irresponsible" in "undermining" the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. Both countries have just resumed their use of the vaccine after suspending it for several days. Like several papers, the Telegraph pictures Prime Minister Boris Johnson with arm sleeve rolled up, as he receives his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.image captionThe Daily Star pictures European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Macron and Mrs Merkel on a mocked-up "Wanted" poster, with the paper criticising the European leaders for "global scaremongering" over the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, as well as "vaccine nationalism".image captionThe Daily Mail's splash says the election watchdog has contacted the Conservatives over whether a £60,000 payment for the makeover of Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat - first highlighted by the Mail - complied with strict laws on political donations. A No 10 spokesman said "all reportable donations to the Conservative party are correctly declared to the Electoral Commission". A spokesman for the Tory party said they have "regular discussions" with the watchdog and were "very happy" to explain to them "how the rules have been correctly followed".image captionPolling conducted by the i on how the coronavirus lockdown has changed the nation suggests that, despite the damage to mental health, two-thirds of those surveyed feel better prepared to face future crises. The results of the survey also appear to show an upsurge in community spirit and family values, with seven in 10 parents saying that relationships with their children have improved.image captionA poll also makes the Daily Express's lead, but this one focuses on the royals and suggests almost half of Britons surveyed by the paper say that Prince Harry should apologise to the Queen following the "bombshell claims" he and wife Meghan made about the Royal Family in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.image captionThe Financial Times says the government has devised a "contingency plan" to save Britain's third-largest steel company as ministers "brace themselves" for its "potential collapse". No 10 is said by the paper to be increasingly concerned about Liberty Steel - which owns 12 steel plants in the UK and employs 5,000 people - as the firm continues to look for new financing after the collapse of its main backer, Greensill Capital.image captionThe Daily Mirror leads on the divorce hearing between Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The pair separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage - and the paper describes the latest developments in a US court as "toxic".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox