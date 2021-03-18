Newspaper headlines: Health chiefs back jab and Sturgeon in peril

Newspaper headlines: Health chiefs back jab and Sturgeon in perilBy BBC NewsStaffPublished45 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"The jab is safe. The thing that isn't safe is catching Covid," is the headline on the Daily Telegraph. Its front page features a picture of Boris Johnson who has urged the public to keep faith with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the paper says. The paper also reports on a "one-stop shop" to cut multiple appeals by failed asylum seekers. Under a "major Home Office shake-up" the paper says, every legal attempt to appeal a deportation ruling would need to be submitted at the same time.image captionThe Daily Express leads on the news that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and "we're on track to freedom". Boris Johnson has insisted that the UK is still on target to exit lockdown by 21 June. There is also room for a picture of Nicola Sturgeon, who MSPs, in a leaked committee report say, misled their inquiry.image captionThe Daily Mail takes a similar tack, saying that there is "no delay" to freedom. The paper quotes the prime minister saying that a vaccine supply shortfall next month will not jeopardise the "road to freedom".image captionThe Times says European countries have rushed to resume use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after regulators gave it "resounding backing". There is an image of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge standing in front of a mural of a love heart with "healing hurt" written below. The couple were visiting an ambulance station in Newham as the fallout continues from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's US interview.image captionThe Metro says the AstraZeneca jab has been given a "thumbs up" and Boris Johnson is to get his own vaccine on Friday. The paper uses the headline "safe and effective" , referring to comments from the European Medicines Agency director Emer Cooke. European leaders had suspended the use of the vaccine over reports of blood clots in some recipients.image captionThe i chooses to focus on the political battle in Scotland. "Sturgeon in peril" is its headline as it says Scotland's first minister will face increased pressure to resign. It says she could face a no-confidence vote after the "damaging verdict" is published in a report next Tuesday.image captionThe Daily Mirror goes with the striking one word headline "Exploited". The story refers to 300,000 NHS staff doing unpaid overtime during the coronavirus crisis and says it mounts more pressure on the prime minister over a "shabby 1% nurses' pay offer".image captionThe Financial Times reports on alleged lobbying by former Prime Minister David Cameron. It also carries a story on British spy agencies pushing for curbs on the use of Chinese "smart cities" technology over fears Beijing could use it for surveillance.image captionThe Sun features a story on a gambler who cashed out a bet for £250,000 before the horse he had backed fell during the Cheltenham Festival.image captionThe Daily Star has a front page full of question marks as it says a university academic has been sacked for using too many "aggressive" question marks in his texts.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox