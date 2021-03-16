Newspaper headlines: PM attacked on China and Duke leaves hospital

Newspaper headlines: PM attacked on China and Duke leaves hospitalBy BBC NewsStaffPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"We need to know" is the headline on the Guardian front page, which says there is increasing pressure on No 10 to trigger an inquiry into the handling of Covid-19. The paper says senior doctors, government scientists and a former civil service chief have backed a public inquiry into the UK's management of the pandemic.image captionThere is some good news in the Daily Mirror which says "Coronavirus is on the run" in its headline. The paper says deaths have plummeted by 86% in the over-80s after "vaccine successes".image captionThe continuing row over the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine leads the Daily Telegraph which says EU leaders have turned on each other. It reports the European Commission has rebuked governments for stockpiling vaccines despite the bloc facing a third wave of the virus. The front page picture is reserved for the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, who has left hospital "in good spirits" after a four-week stay.image captionThe i headline says the AstraZeneca jab is being "weaponised" by EU leaders and quotes the former president of the Royal College of GPs calling for Europe to "get a grip". Experts insist the jab is safe after concerns were raised in European countries about some patients suffering blood clots, although no direct link has been proven.image caption"Raab trade revelations raise heat on No 10's soft line towards China" is the headline of the Financial Times. It reports Boris Johnson has been accused of going soft on China after his foreign secretary admitted Britain would seek trade deals with countries which breached international human rights standards. It quotes a leaked video of Dominic Raab saying the government would "not do many trade deals" if it restricted them to countries which abided by the European Convention on Human Rights. The Foreign Office says the clip deliberately "distorted" his words.image captionThe Times says the prime minister has been attacked for pushing trade links with China, after he warned that a Cold War would be a "mistake". Tory MPs have criticised the government for "grasping naivety", the paper says. It also carries quotes from the leaked video of Dominic Raab.image captionThe Metro takes a cheeky look at the news that the Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital after a month, with the headline "So, did I miss anything?" The story refers to "another twist" in the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The paper quotes a friend of Meghan Markle's who says that Prince Harry has spoken with both his brother and his father since the interview aired.image caption"Betrayal of trust" is the headline on the Daily Mail which says the Sussexes have told TV host friend Gayle King that private talks between them and Prince William and Prince Charles were "not productive". The paper says the latest drama comes as the Queen was "celebrating Philip's safe return home".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox