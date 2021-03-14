Newspaper headlines: 'Shaming of the Met', and chief 'refuses to quit'By BBC NewsStaffPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightAFPimage captionDominating the front of the Guardian and other papers on Monday are images of protests in London as anger grows over the police's handling of a vigil held for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common on Saturday. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square on Sunday, many carrying signs protesting about violence against women. But Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has dismissed calls for her to resign. She defended the actions of her officers and hit back at "armchair" critics. It comes after politicians from all sides criticised the police's use of force at the vigil. An independent inquiry by the policing inspectorate has been ordered.image captionThe Times says Dame Cressida is "fighting to save her job". Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has a say in the commissioner's future, criticised her publicly, the paper reports. He labelled the Clapham Common scenes "completely unacceptable".image captionProtests outside Parliament also dominate the i's front page. The prime minister will lead a taskforce on how to make streets safer for women following a weekend of protests, the paper adds, but Boris Johnson says he still has confidence in Dame Cressida.image captionPatsy Stevenson was one of those detained by officers at the vigil for Ms Everard. Metro carries a photo of Ms Stevenson being pinned to the floor - an image which has dominated newspapers and websites since events escalated on Saturday.image caption"Shaming of the Met" is the Daily Mail's headline, accompanied by a photo of Ms Stevenson being detained. Police officers are accused of "manhandling" protesters who gathered on Clapham Common, the paper adds.image caption"Pain and anger" is the Daily Mirror's take on events over the weekend. A sea of flowers have been left at the bandstand on Clapham Common, with thousands laying floral tributes to the 33-year-old.image captionThe Daily Telegraph also focuses on the criticism the Met is facing, with Dame Cressida saying the force is in an impossible position. Meanwhile, the PM has accepted that it was a mistake to delay the start of the first national lockdown, the paper reports, citing allies close to Mr Johnson. The prime minister has said he would act "harder, earlier and faster" if he had his time again, the paper adds.image captionLooking ahead, the Daily Express carries the prime minister's comments that the UK will "beat Covid" in the coming months. Mr Johnson has praised the public's response to the pandemic, the paper adds.image captionElsewhere, the Financial Times reports that Stripe has become the most valuable private company to emerge from Silicon Valley after the online payments processor was valued at $96bn (£68.9bn). Stripe's valuation has almost tripled in less than a year, the paper adds - more than Facebook and Uber before they went public.image captionAnd "cough up before you sup up" is the headline on the front of the Daily Star, as the paper reports that Brits desperate to go for a pint once pubs reopen may have to pay up front to stop hoarders block-booking tables.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox