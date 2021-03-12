Newspaper headlines: Vigils 'to defy' ban and Easter jabs for over-40s

Newspaper headlines: Vigils 'to defy' ban and Easter jabs for over-40sBy BBC NewsStaffPublished38 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightAFPimage captionThe death of Sarah Everard features prominently on the front of several papers on Saturday. "Vigil crowds vow to defy police ban," is the headline on the front of the i weekend, as the paper reports that women will likely attend mass protests around the UK even if talks to overturn the Metropolitan Police's veto on a London gathering fail. Outcry is growing over a failure to protect women who face violence on the streets, the paper adds, as Downing Street acknowledges the overwhelming public response.image captionPolice officer Wayne Couzens is due to appear in court on Saturday charged with the kidnap and murder of Ms Everard, the Daily Mirror reports on its front page. He was charged hours after police confirmed that remains found in woodland in Kent were the 33-year-old's.image captionDominating the front of the Daily Telegraph is a photograph of a woman in front of flowers that have been laid in Clapham Common - near to where Ms Everard was last seen. Meanwhile, all those over the age of 40 should be offered a coronavirus vaccine by Easter, the Telegraph reports. A so-called "bumper" supply of jabs will allow the rollout to expand quickly next week, the paper adds, with stocks expected to more than double. The NHS could administer up to one million doses a day in the coming weeks, according to the Telegraph, which quotes government sources. All over-50s are expected to receive an invitation in the next few days.image captionThe Times says that Britain is on track to offer at least one jab to all adults by 10 June - several weeks ahead of the government target of the end of July. The European Union, the paper says, is forecast to reach the same milestone by the beginning of August. By reaching the target in June, it could save tens of billions of pounds, the paper adds.image captionThe Daily Mail leads with its report into a "sickening" video of drunken RAF troops allegedly appearing to sexually assault a young airman during an initiation. The footage has triggered a police inquiry, the paper adds, and the RAF has insisted it does not tolerate bullying or initiation rituals.image captionElsewhere, the FT Weekend reports that UK taxpayers are exposed to more than £1bn of debt from steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta and the finance group Greensill Capital because of three government guarantees. Greensill, which filed for insolvency on Monday, advanced hundreds of millions of pounds to companies liked to Mr Gupta, the paper reports, using a state-backed coronavirus lending scheme.image captionMeanwhile, the Daily Express says the UK is one step closer to securing a so-called "fantastic" trade deal with the US.image captionAnd the Daily Star leads with comments made by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson who told the annual conference of the ASCL head teachers' union that he and his wife's "pillow talk" can consist of her highlighting failings at the Department for Education.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox