Newspaper headlines: Royal claims to be handled privately and 'Morgxit'By BBC NewsStaffPublished45 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Daily Telegraphimage captionThe Daily Telegraph's top story reports on the Buckingham Palace response to claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. The paper reports the palace statement, which said the couple's allegations would be taken "very seriously" but that some "recollections may vary", is expected to be the Queen's "final word on the matter".image copyrightThe Guardianimage caption"We will address this in private" is the Guardian's takeaway from the palace's statement, as it pictures the Prince of Wales on its front page. The paper reports that Prince Charles did not answer a question about Meghan and Harry's interview during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London in Tuesday.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionA royal source has told the Times that as "nearly all the issues raised in [Meghan and Harry's] interview are about family matters", so it was "for the family to deal with them". The paper, which also pictures Prince Charles, reports that after being asked by a reporter what he made of the interview, the prince "turned to look at the reporter... gave a nervous chuckle and carried on walking".image copyrightThe Daily Mirrorimage captionThe Daily Mirror's splash focuses on the conciliatory tone of the palace statement, with the headline "We will always love you" attributed to the Queen, alongside a previous photograph of Meghan and Harry with their son, Archie.image copyrightThe Metroimage caption"Our Royal Sadness" is how the Metro sums up the palace response to Meghan and Harry's interview.image copyrightThe Daily Expressimage captionThe Daily Express says the Royal Family sent a "message of love" to Prince Harry, while vowing to "address" the allegations of racism he and Meghan made in their interview.image copyrightThe Daily Mailimage captionThe Daily Mail leads with its survey which found that 51% of adults questioned believe Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their royal titles, while 28% said they should keep them. The paper claims its survey also found that the majority of those asked felt the duke and duchess were wrong to have given the interview to Oprah Winfrey and "had let the Queen down".image copyrightThe Sunimage captionThe Sun's front page pictures Meghan and the Queen together on a previous royal engagement, with a mocked up speech bubble coming from the monarch's mouth reading "Recollections may vary". "Morgxit!" is how the paper describes Piers Morgan's departure from GMB, which it says came after ITV bosses "tried to force him to publicly apologise" for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.image copyrightThe Daily Starimage captionAnd "Piers off!" is how the Daily Star greets news of Morgan quitting GMB.image copyrightThe iimage captionThe front page of the i also makes mention of the palace statement and Morgan's GMB exit, but has splashed on its opinion poll which has found 62% of the public believe the 1% pay rise for NHS staff in England is too little, while 27% have backed the government's policy.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox