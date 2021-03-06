Newspaper headlines: Queen 'won't watch' interview, and EU 'ill will'By BBC NewsStaffPublished4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionLord David Frost, who negotiated the Brexit trade deal, has said Brussels must "shake off" any lasting "ill will" towards the UK for its decision to leave the European Union. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Lord Frost said it was important to "instead build a friendly relationship". His comments come after Prime Minster Boris Johnson unilaterally extended the grace period on Irish Sea border checks. Meanwhile, several papers continue their royal coverage. The Telegraph carries a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as it reports that Meghan "called all the shots" when it came to managing her own media. It comes after she told Oprah Winfrey that she could not be interviewed before the couple's wedding in 2018.image captionThe Queen will not be watching Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, according to the Sunday Times, as royal courtiers brand it a "circus". The paper reports that the palace is prepared to retaliate with disclosures about the couple's behaviour if the monarchy is criticised. The paper adds that palace officials have accused the duke and duchess of being "at war" with the royal household. The Queen is also expected to host more official engagements in the next few days. The Oprah interview airs in the US on Sunday and the UK the following day.image captionThe image dominating the front of the Mail on Sunday is of the highly-anticipated sit-down interview with Harry, Meghan and Oprah. But the paper quotes a senior royal aide who said most British people will be focused on schools returning on Monday and the vaccine rollout, rather than the interview. The paper then turns its attention to the return of schools in England on Monday, as schools are sent 57 million coronavirus tests.image captionThe Sunday Mirror reports that there are concerns the Duchess of Cambridge might be brought into the probe into allegations of bullying during Meghan's time at Kensington Palace. The paper says Catherine is said to have witnessed "challenging behaviour".image captionThe Sunday Express says the Queen's mind "is only on duty and Philip". Meanwhile, it reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is hoping to make tech giants pay more tax. He will use June's G7 conference in Cornwall to push for new tax regulations for online titans such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, according to the paper.image captionThe Daily Star Sunday turns its front page into what it calls an "emergency vomit bag", which it says is for readers who feel queasy when watching the Oprah interview on Monday night in the UK.image captionAnd "Time to pay up, Boris" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday People, as the paper reports on the backlash facing the prime minister over the proposed 1% pay rise for nurses. The move has been branded "a despicable kick in the teeth" as calls grow for industrial action.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox