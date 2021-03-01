Newspaper headlines: Digital travel passes and 'prayers for Philip'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionEuropean leaders have pledged that a vaccination passport scheme will be open to British travellers in time for the summer, the Times reports. A proposal for a "digital green pass" will be put forward by the European Commission on 17 March to "kick-start" tourism by the end of June, according to the paper.image captionThe number of over-80s being admitted to intensive care units with Covid has fallen to single figures as a result of the vaccine rollout, reports the Daily Telegraph. It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed "exciting" real-world data that shows one dose of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer jab for people in older age groups cuts the risk of hospital treatment by more than 80%.image captionThe Guardian says Mr Hancock "seized" on the data, which also suggests the AstraZeneca jab is slightly more effective than Pfizer's on some measures and argued it should prompt countries to re-evaluate their approach to the vaccine, according to the Guardian. The paper says the study is likely to pile pressure on European governments where politicians have cast doubts on the efficacy of the AstraZeneca jab.image captionThe i quotes England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, as saying the data means the UK's decision to give the the AstraZeneca jab to older people has been "clearly vindicated". It comes as officials continue to hunt for the unidentified member of the public who tested positive for the Brazil variant.image captionThe story also makes the front of the Daily Express, which quotes Prof Van-Tam as saying the research raises hopes of a "very different world in the next few months". The paper says the analysis will be been as another "stunning vindication" of the UK's vaccine rollout on the day the number of people to receive one dose of a jab surpassed 20 million.image captionIn other news, the Daily Mirror reports that fears were growing for Prince Philip on Monday night after he was moved to a specialist hospital for tests on his heart. The Duke, 99, is now at London's St Bartholomew's, where he is battling an infection. According to the paper, there has been a "shift" in the royal mood over the move.image captionThe Metro leads on the same story, noting that Prince Philip had previously been at London's King Edward VII's private hospital - where he was admitted on 16 February - before being transferred. Buckingham Palace said the duke was now having tests for a pre-existing heart condition, as well as an infection.image captionThe Daily Mail leads on allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is secretly trying to set up a charity to help pay for a costly makeover of his official flat by his fiancee. The paper says the scheme is based on one used by the White House to raise millions of dollars for interior design, antiques and art.image captionElsewhere, Rishi Sunak will use Wednesday's Budget to set in train new rules aimed at helping the City of London compete with centres like New York, Amsterdam and Frankfurt to attract fast-growing companies, reports the Financial Times. The paper says the chancellor and the prime minister plan to create a new stock market listings regime as part of their efforts to build an "agile" economy after Brexit and the pandemic.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star says footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has the perfect excuse for avoiding chores - that it could result in him being injured. The paper says it shows he is not only a genius on the pitch but also at avoiding housework.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox