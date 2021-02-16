Newspaper headlines: 'Ready, test, go' and 'roadmap revealed'By BBC NewsStaffPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Are you ready? Get testing. Go" is what the Times says is a draft slogan for a provisional plan to return the UK to a "new normal". Under the scheme, 400,000 rapid lateral flow tests will be sent to homes and businesses each day, hoping to isolate asymptomatic cases, the Times says. Elsewhere, the paper pictures Dubai's Princess Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, who has accused her father of keeping her hostage in a series of newly released videos.image captionEngland's coronavirus lockdown is unlikely to be fully eased before daily Covid cases are in the hundreds, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says it understands next week's roadmap announcement is unlikely to reveal a timetable for ending restrictions. It quotes a senior Whitehall source as saying there "is a real reluctance about committing to specific dates".image captionThe Daily Mail reveals a blueprint for easing restrictions for England's leisure and hospitality industry. The paper says venues may be "broadly normal" by July. Discussions by ministers and industry leaders would allow a four-week gap between each adjustment to restrictions, it adds. By May, it says restaurants and pubs will open with two households able to mix inside - by June the rule of six will apply indoors.image captionThe government's move to ask a further 1.7m people in England to shield from the virus leads the Guardian. The paper says that - for the first time - ethnicity and deprivation have been recognised as risk factors for severe Covid. Separately, the paper pictures BBC radio DJ Jo Whiley who has spoken of the battle to secure a vaccine for her sister.image captionA breakthrough by experts at Oxford University helped to identify the near 2m people who must now shield, the i paper reports. The move doubles the list of vulnerable adults in England, it adds. Meanwhile, the paper reports anger from families of people with learning disabilities about delays to vaccine protection.image caption"Let us visit loved ones", is the Daily Mail's headline. The paper reveals what it describes as the "shock toll" of lockdown on OAPs in care homes.image captionEvery adult in the UK could be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by August, the Metro reports. The paper quotes the head of the vaccine taskforce, Clive Dix, as predicting all over-18s would "probably" have a first injection by May. The paper says the forecast comes amid positive signs of falling death rates and soaring immunity levels.image captionThe Queen has expressed her faith in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of their planned "tell-all" TV special with Oprah Winfrey, the Daily Express says. Quoting "Palace insiders", the paper says Her Majesty expects Prince Harry and Meghan to honour royal protocol during their interview.image captionThe Daily Star reports star darts players have stopped drinking and are now using yoga to beat stress ahead of matches.image captionAnd big mining companies are to reward shareholders with record dividends as the sector bounces back from the pandemic, the FT reports. Elsewhere, the paper says some big employers are drafting "no jab, no job" contracts after the UK government said it was up to companies to decide whether they will require workers to accept a Covid vaccine.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox