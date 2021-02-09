Newspaper headlines: Call to tighten borders and PM 'puts faith in Oxford/AstraZeneca jab'By BBC NewsStaffPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Financial Times says the prime minister is attempting to calm nerves after South Africa stopped using the Oxford/AstaZeneca jab - over concerns it might be less effective with the country's new virus strain. The newspaper reports Boris Johnson as saying he is "very confident" in the vaccines the UK is rolling out. They are "effective in delivering a high degree of protection against serious illness and death", Mr Johnson is quoted by the newspaper as saying.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says England's deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, believes the South African coronavirus variant is not likely to become the dominant strain in the near future. The newspaper says Prof Van-Tam is urging people to take the first vaccine they are offered, saying the mutation is no cause for panic. Britain has recorded 147 cases of the variants, it reports. Prof Van-Tam's remarks are featured on many of Tuesday's front pages.image captionBoris Johnson is facing calls to tighten the border amid concerns over variants of the virus, the Guardian says. The government will announce further restrictions on arrivals into the UK this week, the newspaper reports, including on mass testing. All incoming passengers will be tested for coronavirus on day two and day eight of their isolation - regardless of where they have come from, it says.image captionThe Daily Express reports that a traveller from South Africa entered the country via London Heathrow on Monday unchallenged. It is a "disgrace", the newspaper says.image caption"Time to call the shots" is the Daily's Mirror's headline. It says the government is urging any over-70s who have not had their Covid jab to book one urgently. The newspaper adds that a booster jab to fight variants may be available by autumn.image captionThe i also leads on the call for over-70s to get the first dose of their Covid jabs. The newspaper says it comes as the health secretary says the government is on track to reach all 14.6 million people in the most at risk group by next Monday, with 12.3 million jabs already delivered.image captionMeanwhile, the Times says there is a "growing risk of attacks" facing the world. It leads on a warning from UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that there is a growing threat of chemical and biological attacks. He says there is concern that some regimes believe it is acceptable to use nerve agents and pathogens against their opponents.image captionThe Daily Mail leads with its own campaign to collect computers for children. It says 6,500 laptops have been pledged by the Crown Prosecution Service. It comes only 16 days after the launch of its Computers for Kids campaign to help pupils study from home during lockdown, the newspaper adds.image caption"Don't dice with Darcy" is the Metro's headline. The newspaper reports Storm Darcy - dubbed the "beast from the east two" - has brought "havoc across Britain". It warns more weather "chaos" is on its way, with Tuesday set to see temperatures of -3C. The newspaper says police are urging people not to travel.image captionThe Sun reports that Mike Tindall, husband to the Queen's granddaughter Zara, has been claiming furlough for his business.image caption"Where's Willi?" Asks the Daily Star's front page, which says Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is "missing in action" amid "the biggest ever school crisis".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox