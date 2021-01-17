Newspaper headlines: 'Hope in the post' as '5 million more offered jab'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration38 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionCovid vaccination progress leads Monday's front pages, as over-70s and clinically extremely vulnerable people in England will start to be offered a jab this week. The Daily Mail says there will be "hope in the post" for more than 5 million people, including 4.6 million in their 70s and another 1 million classed as clinically extremely vulnerable.image caption"Full speed ahead with vaccination of over-70s" reports the Times. It says the number of people who have already been vaccinated is expected to exceed 4 million on Monday, adding that more than half of people aged over 80 have now had a jab. This means the government can begin offering jabs to the next two priority groups, the paper says. The PM is still aiming to hit his target of vaccinating all nine priority groups by 15 February.image captionThe prime minister has hailed a new "milestone" in the race to vaccinate the country, according to the Daily Telegraph. Boris Johnson has thanked "everyone involved in this national effort". The next step in the vaccine programme comes as ten new mass vaccination sites open in England on Monday, the paper adds. It also says the government is aiming to complete the full first phase of vaccination, including everyone aged over 50 and those deemed at risk, by early spring - helping to pave the way for the lifting of lockdown in March.image captionAccording to the Daily Mirror, every adult in the country will be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the autumn. It splashes with comments by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who pledged on Sunday that all over-18s would be offered a first dose by September. And Mr Raab said the current lockdown could be eased from March.image captionThe Daily Express cites the PM as saying 140 vaccinations are now being administered every minute. That figure is expected to rise with Monday's opening of new vaccine hubs, it says. The paper claims that all adults will be offered a vaccine by autumn, possibly even summer.image captionThe Metro also carries the number of vaccines being carried out per minute, but stresses that the race to beat the virus is at a "pivotal moment", as a new patient is admitted to hospital with coronavirus every 30 seconds. Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, NHS boss Sir Simon Stevens warned a quarter of those entering hospital were under 55.image captionElsewhere, the Sun says its so-called "Jabs Army" of vaccine volunteers has reached a total of 48,000, after Mecca Bingo backed the campaign.image captionThe Financial Times looks ahead to Wednesday's inauguration ceremony for US President-elect Joe Biden. It says Mr Biden will begin reversing Donald Trump's policies on his first day in office. The paper also reports that Audi will delay the production of some of its high-end cars because of a "massive" shortage of computer chips that is sweeping the automotive industry. Demand for cars slumped last year due to the Covid pandemic, prompting auto suppliers to cut their orders for the computer chips, the paper explains.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star declares it "time for your walkies", claiming that the government will let dogs leave the house for walks as much as they need - in new lockdown advice for pet owners.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox