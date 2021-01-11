Newspaper headlines: Lockdown rules latest and Johnson's bike ride

Newspaper headlines: Lockdown rules latest and Johnson's bike rideBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration56 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe latest on the lockdown rules leads several papers. The Guardian suggests police have "set themselves up for a conflict" with the government after some forces insisted they would not enforce mask-wearing in supermarkets. It also says sources have told the paper the government is actively considering tougher restrictions - including telling people to wear masks outdoors or a ban on people exercising with anyone outside their household.image captionBut the Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has written a piece in the Times, promising that anyone who ignores lockdown rules will be challenged and fined. She says people are still holding house parties, raves and gambling gatherings - but promises that officers will now move "much more quickly to enforcement action". The paper says police officers are now stopping people on the street and asking them to explain why they are outside.image captionThe Daily Mail reports that leading members of the government's group of scientific advisers - Sage - are suggesting that the social distancing gap should be increased. Scientists want the measure of "one metre plus" raised to "two metres plus", which the Mail says would, in practice, change the limit to three metres.image captionThe Daily Star leads with a story that a few of the papers are running, about Boris Johnson's cycle ride seven miles from Downing Street. The paper calls the PM "a clown", saying: "The government advice is crystal clear: don't travel outside your local area." Its thought for the day reads: "Do as I say, not as I do." No 10 said the PM had complied with Covid guidelines.image captionThe Mirror says Mr Johnson's bike ride has "caused confusion". Current rules urge people to stay local, but the paper says Downing Street has not specified what local exercise means.image captionComments made by Professor Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical adviser, make the front of the Metro. Mr Whitty told the BBC that lockdown measures could get tougher if people do not properly observe the rules. He said when people get takeaway drinks they need to "avoid mingling too much". "Where we have to tighten them, we will," he said of the rules.image captionA few papers focus on the vaccine rollout, and whether it could be made 24/7. The Daily Telegraph reports that the government is under pressure to offer jabs around the clock, saying countries like Israel are administering jabs at all hours. The paper also says the NHS had to rewrite thousands of letters inviting people for vaccines after they "sparked panic" by "failing to make clear" that people who cannot travel to a mass vaccination centre can still get a jab with their GP.image captionHealth Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS would "absolutely" offer a 24-hour vaccination service if necessary, the i newspaper reports. He told a No 10 press conference on Monday: "We will do whatever it takes to get this vaccine rolled out as fast as possible." The paper's front page image shows people waiting for jabs at a mass vaccination centre in Birmingham.image captionThe Sun highlights its own "Jabs Army" campaign, which is calling on people to volunteer to help the vaccine rollout. Mr Hancock urged people to join the campaign, saying it was "helping the nation". It comes as Boris Johnson said 2.3 million people had already had their first vaccination.image captionMeanwhile, the Daily Express leads with Mr Hancock's plea to people to follow the rules and "not to blow it". Mr Hancock said he wanted the country to get "back to normal as fast as possible" and for people to have a "great British summer".image captionThe Financial Times' top story is on the latest from the US, as Democrats began a second attempt to impeach President Donald Trump. The paper reports on comments made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called Twitter's ban on Mr Trump a "problematic" breach of the "fundamental right to free speech". Her spokesman said the US government should follow Germany in bringing in laws that restrict online incitement, rather than leaving it up to social media companies to decide.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox