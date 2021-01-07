Newspaper headlines: 'Trump must go' and 'Boris battle plan for jabs'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration45 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of Friday's papers lead with calls to remove US President Donald Trump from office before the end of his term, after the violent invasion of the Capitol building in Washington DC by a mob of his supporters. The Daily Telegraph describes the riot, in which four people died, as "America's day of shame", and reports that Democratic leaders have threatened impeachment unless the cabinet forces the president's exit. Removal would need Republican support and only a few have so far backed it.image captionThe Guardian reports that an inquiry has been launched into why the Capitol was so poorly defended against what it calls a "predictable assault". A 2 metre fence has now been erected around the building, it adds. US president-elect Joe Biden described the riot as "one of the darkest days" in the country's history, the paper says. And he accused his predecessor of unleashing an "all-out attack" by "domestic terrorists" on US democratic institutions. The paper also carries claims that serious flaws have been discovered in care home Covid safety.image caption"Trump faces the wrath of America", the i newspaper states. White House aides have quit in the wake of the events, it says, and Mr Trump's cabinet has been urged to remove him from office using the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, which allows the vice-president to step up if the president is unable to perform his duties owing to a mental or physical illness.image captionThe Financial Times says Mr Trump is facing increasing isolation over the mob attack, as several members of his administration quit in protest, and Facebook closed his account indefinitely - alongside the calls for his removal from office. US Transport Secretary Elaine Chao was the first cabinet-level official to depart, it notes. On Thursday, Mr Trump finally pledged to an "orderly transition" - but repeated once again his unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.image captionThe Metro splashes with a demand to "lock him up", alongside a picture of the outgoing US president. It says Mr Trump is accused of a "coup bid".image captionThe Times splashes with a striking image of staff in Washington raising their hands as armed police secured the Capitol during Wednesday's chaos. It also declares "new hope for Covid patients" after two arthritis drugs - tocilizumab and sarilumab - have been found to cut deaths by a quarter in patients who are sickest with Covid. The Times focuses on tocilizumab, which it says NHS hospitals will be encouraged to use in the treatment of some patients from Friday.image captionThe Daily Mail leads with the PM's "battle plan for jabs". At a news conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that hundreds of thousands of coronavirus vaccines would be administered per day by 15 January, the paper says. He also vowed that everyone would have a vaccination centre within 10 miles of their home, and that there would be a national booking system for jabs.image captionThe Army has been called in to help achieve the daily vaccine target, the Daily Mirror reports. Hundreds of vaccination centres will open this week, it adds.image captionThe Daily Express says the war on Covid has been given a "double shot in the arm" with the news that arthritis drugs can cut the risk of dying by a quarter, and the recruitment of the Army to help with vaccinations.image captionFinally, the Sun's front page bears a "call to arms". Britain's biggest firms and more than 500,000 staff will help with the vaccine rollout after the paper called for volunteers to join the programme, it claims.