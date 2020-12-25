Newspaper headlines: The Queen's pride and a new special relationship?By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration17 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Mirror leads on the Queen's Christmas Day address to the nation, hailing her "powerful words of comfort as she tells virus-hit Brits you're not alone".image caption"Hug majesty" is the headline on the front page of the Sun. It says the Queen's Christmas message "warmed the hearts of Covid-weary Brits".image captionThe Daily Express leads on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's belief that the UK's post-Brexit agreement with the EU will usher in a new "new beginning" for the country. The paper says economists have "heralded an economic golden era for the UK as it shakes off European Union controls".image captionThe Brexit trade agreement will allow the UK and the EU to form a new "special relationship", Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove has written in the Times. He says the deal is a "fresh start" after years of "ugly politics" following the Brexit vote.image captionThe Daily Mail also offers an optimistic front page, saying experts are predicting the UK's economy will "bounce back" in 2021 now the Brexit deal has been agreed. It says the agreement with Brussels will serve as a springboard towards a "bright future".image captionThe Daily Telegraph also leads on the Brexit agreement. It says Mr Johnson has urged hardline Conservative Eurosceptics to back the deal "in a bid to head off any potential rebellion" from backbenchers in his party.image captionThe Guardian's lead story says British scientists are working on a new treatment that could prevent someone who has been exposed to coronavirus going on to develop the disease. It says the new trials "bring hope in the fight against Covid".image captionThe Daily Star warns 70mph winds are set to sweep across parts of Britain on Boxing Day. Referencing the name of the storm - the second named storm of the 2020-21 winter - its headline reads: "Bella to batter Britain".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox