Newspaper headlines: Extra time in Brexit talks for a "final push"

Most of the papers feature the ongoing negotiations between the UK and European Union for a post-Brexit trade deal after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to extend talks. The Guardian says the pair have vowed "to go the extra mile" to get a deal.image caption"Brexit talks until New Year's Eve" proclaims the Daily Telegraph as it says the latest deadline set for post-Brexit trade negotiations has been missed. The paper says the move has bolstered the expectations that a deal may be done and said there is "mounting speculation" that Brussels is preparing to back down over the introduction of "lightning tariffs". A call from London mayor Sadiq Khan for schools in the capital to close amid rising Covid infections also gets coverage as the paper says tier three "looms".image captionThe Financial Times says hopes have risen of saving a post-Brexit trade deal but the "level playing field" remains a sticking point. The paper says the EU and UK remain "far apart" on key issues and that "talks could go down to the wire". The paper also carries a story saying that the government is planning to launch a permanent replacement for the Covid loans programme to support small businesses.image captionThe Daily Express asks "At long last…has EU finally got the message"? It says EU chiefs "appear to be buckling" over the prime minister's demands that British "sovereignty must be respected". The paper carries a picture of Mr Johnson with a clenched fist and union flag in the background.image caption"We're into extra time" is the Metro headline as it says Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen have added more time. The paper says that talks go on but the prime minister has said "prepare with confidence" for no deal.image captionThe i chooses a similar headline as it reports "Extra extra time to find deal with EU. The paper says the two sides agreed to continue negotiations after a "constructive" call between European Commission president Mrs von der Leyen and Mr Johnson.image caption"Final push" is the Daily Mirror's take on the story as it says talks are extended to avoid "no-deal disaster". The paper also features a large picture of singer Linda Nolan who has given an exclusive interview. She says she is "devastated" her cancer has spread.image captionThe Daily Mail splashes on the latest of its Prince Andrew "bombshells" as it claims the Duke misled the BBC's Emily Maitlis during an interview about his relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. It says the Prince did spend a night at Epstein's mansion when he is alleged to have slept with a trafficked teenager. Prince Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.image captionThe Sun carries a front page story on Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice who it says has breached lockdown rules by dining indoors with people from other households.image captionThe Daily Star chooses to focus on ITV presenter Piers Morgan who it says has admitted he is a "Covidiot" for failing to wear a mask inside a taxi, as is required by lockdown rules.