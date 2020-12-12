Newspaper headlines: 'Hours from a no deal' and Tory grandee 'fury'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration16 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe looming deadline for trade talks between the UK and European Union dominates the Sunday papers. The Mail on Sunday leads with the striking headline "Merkel wants Britain 'to crawl across broken glass'" as it says a government source has said the German chancellor is behind the EU's "hard line" stance. The paper says sources say the chances of a no-deal outcome are as high as 80%.image caption"Tory grandees' fury over PM's 'nationalist' no-deal Brexit" is the Observer's headline as it says Boris Johnson is facing anger from senior Conservatives and business leaders. The paper reports the prime minister's handling of the final stage of the UK-EU trade negotiations has caused "astonishment in his own party, and the EU". It also has room for a story on Conservative MP Richard Drax who it says has been "urged to pay up for his family's slave trade past" after inheriting a 250-hectare plantation in Barbados. Mr Drax said the role his "very distant ancestor" played in the slave trade is "deeply, deeply regrettable" but added no one can be held responsible for it today.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph says a multi-billion-pound bail-out package is being drawn up to support industries which will be hardest hit by a no-deal Brexit. The proposals include help for sheep farmers, fishermen, car manufacturers and chemical suppliers - sectors which the paper says could be hit by tariffs in the event that no agreement is reached. A story on customers being automatically switched to the best energy deals as part of government plans to prevent so-called loyalty penalties is also featured.image captionThe Sunday Express says "We are ready" for no-deal. The Brexit-backing paper says detailed plans have been drawn up to cope with potential disruption on 1 January in the event of no-deal. There is also a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas card featuring a beaming Prince Louis.image caption"Hours from a no deal" is the Sunday Mirror's Brexit headline as it reports the UK prime minister saying the offer on the table is "still unacceptable". It warns there are fears of "huge food price rises and job cuts".image captionThe Sunday People runs the heart-warming story of three-year-old Stanley Dalton with the headline "My Xmas cancer miracle". It says Stan has had "pioneering" treatment in Singapore, thanks to "kind strangers". Like its sister paper the Sunday Mirror, the People also carries a tribute to actress Dame Barbara Windsor who died on Thursday.image captionThe Daily Star Sunday leads on actor and comedian Bobby Davro talking about his "Covid hell" as he opens up about his frail father who he cannot visit. "Dad is fading. I just hope he can hold on," he says.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox