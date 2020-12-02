Newspaper headlines: Shot in the arm for Britain and jab Brexit row

Newspaper headlines: Shot in the arm for Britain and jab Brexit rowBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration22 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionUnsurprisingly the news that the UK authorities have approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gets widespread coverage. "Covid you're about to take one helluva beating" is the Sun's headline as it prepares to bid farewell to "bog roll bandits" and empty pubs among other features of the pandemic.image captionThe Daily Telegraph front page declares "Now we can reclaim our lives" as it quotes the prime minister as saying 2.5 million people will be given a dose by the end of the month. The paper says the over-80s, care home staff and frontline NHS workers will receive the vaccine first. The paper also covers the story of an investigation by the Care Quality Commission which found care homes had used "unlawful" Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders during the height of the pandemic.image captionThe Daily Mail says "What a shot in the arm for Britain!" as it points to the vaccine approval, the reopening of shops and pubs and the return of visitors to care homes. The front page includes a picture of John Cutter and his daughter, Liz, hugging for the first time since February. The paper also offers its essential family guide to getting the jab.image caption"First vaccine jabs for NHS staff and elderly patients" the Times said. It reports that the head of the health service Sir Simon Stevens has said the initial distribution of doses will begin from 50 "hospital hubs" next week. It also features a story on gas boilers being "in the firing line" as part of a promise to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by 2050. Boris Johnson will make the announcement of a new target on Friday, the paper says.image captionThe Guardian ties together two of the major political topics of the moment with the headline "Vaccinations next week as PM caught in Brexit row". The story refers to Mr Johnson trying to "diffuse a diplomatic row over claims Brexit was responsible for the fact-track approval" of the vaccine.image captionThe Eurosceptic Daily Express takes a different view, saying "We've done it! But guess who's having a dig at us". It says "European health chiefs could only rubbish the historic achievement".image caption"V-Day" is the Metro headline as it says the approval of the vaccine is a "historic moment" in the war on Covid-19. The paper's front page also carries a picture of crowds queuing at JD Sports on London's Oxford Street, with the caption "Crush hour at the shops" as it describes "chaos" as stores reopen.image captionThe i newspaper says "vaccines to start on Tuesday in the UK". The paper reports teachers and bus drivers could be next on the priority list to get the jab after high-risk groups and NHS staff.image caption"On its way" is the Daily Mirror's take, as it carries the picture of a lorry which it says is loaded with the vaccine and heading to the UK. The paper says trucks left Belgium with 800,000 doses on Wednesday.image captionThe Daily Star keeps up its habit of using mocked-up images of politicians on its front page, this time with the prime minister as Fred Flintstone saying "Jabba dabba doo". It says people will have to "form an elderly queue" for the vaccine.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox