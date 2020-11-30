Newspaper headlines: Tory revolt over tiers and Scotch eggs with beers

Newspaper headlines: Tory revolt over tiers and Scotch eggs with beersBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration15 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA Tory revolt against the government's tier system for England leads the Daily Telegraph's front page. Upwards of 40 Conservative MPs are expected to vote against the bill on Tuesday, with Labour abstaining, in "the national interest". The paper says while the tier system is likely to be voted through the rebellion will "dent" Boris Johnson's authority on the policy. The paper also reports that ethnic minority groups will be given priority for rapid coronavirus tests after lockdown in a bid to help areas move out of tier three restrictions.image captionThe I newspaper also leads on the story, saying a group of up to 100 Conservative backbenchers are heading for a "showdown with PM" over tougher coronavirus restrictions. The paper says Downing Street still hopes to win the vote but the leaders of the revolt say "the wheels are coming off the government's arguments".image captionThe Times leads on a "secret dossier" on the damage on the economy from Covid-19. The paper says dozens of sectors are rated "red" and are facing significant job cuts and revenue losses. It says that up to 70 Tory MPs are planning to revolt against the tier system.image captionThe Guardian also leads on the tiers vote but its front page focuses on Labour's decision to abstain. It says leader Keir Starmer has decided to break with the government on a vote on Covid restrictions for the first time. The opposition is believed to want more support for the hospitality sector, the paper reports.image captionMeanwhile, the Daily Express says the prime minister has made a peace offering to the rebels, saying he is to throw a £40m lifeline to millions of pubs hit hardest by the new coronavirus restrictions. The paper also carries a smiling picture of the Duchess of Cambridge as it says she has "let slip" her favourite emojis.image captionThe Metro is one of several papers to carry a picture of pop star Rita Ora, who it says has made a "grovelling apology" for holding a lockdown birthday party. The paper says the singer will voluntarily fine herself £10,000 for the breach but questions why the police did not act. Scotch eggs also feature on the front page after Environment Secretary George Eustice said they would constitute a substantial meal in tier two pubs and restaurants, for the purposes of selling alcohol.image captionThe Sun takes a typically cheeky look at that story, saying "10 pints of lager… and a Scotch egg please", reporting that the announcement will have "delighted drinkers". It also features a picture of Princess Diana and carries a story inside with her butler Paul Burrell talking about the television show The Crown, and its portrayal of her relationship with the Royal Family.image captionThe Daily Star outdoes the Sun as it goes for 15 pints with its Scotch egg. The tabloid also carries a picture of Ora, saying she is in a Covid mess.image caption"No jab? You're barred" is the top headline in the Daily Mail, warning that restaurants, bars and cinemas may turn away customers if they have not had a Covid jab. The warning comes from Nadhim Zahawi, the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout.image captionThe Daily Mirror also leads on Mr Zahawi's comments, with the headline "No jab, no entry". Campaigners fear the "passport" idea may lead to privacy breaches, it says. The paper also carries a picture of Sir Philip Green, the chairman of the Arcadia Group, which is facing collapse with 13,000 jobs at risk.image captionAs you would expect, the Financial Times covers the collapse of Arcadia, saying "crisis claims biggest retail victim". It warns Debenhams could become the next victim if a deal to rescue the department store chain is not agreed in the coming days. The paper's lead however is on a "stamp duty 'stampede'", which the paper reports has driven mortgage approvals to their highest level since 2007. Analysts expect demand to stay strong until March, when the nine-month holiday on paying stamp duty ends in England and Northern Ireland, the paper says.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox