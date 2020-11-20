Newspaper headlines: 'Vaccines for all', and Patel 'bullying' row

Newspaper headlines: 'Vaccines for all', and Patel 'bullying' rowBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration49 minutes agoimage captionFamilies will be permitted to meet during Christmas, the Daily Telegraph reports, citing government plans due to be announced early next week. Boris Johnson is preparing to announce a UK-wide relaxation of the rules between 22 and 28 December, allowing several families to join in one "bubble". However, the paper adds that the strength of the restrictions will be dependent on how well the public in England complies with the current lockdown, due to end on 2 December.image caption"Vaccines for all by Easter in NHS plan" is the headline on the front page of the i weekend and several other papers. A "leaked timetable" has revealed how every age group could be vaccinated. Care home residents, staff and health workers are due to get the jab at the beginning of December, and those age 80 and above by the middle of the month. Meanwhile, 18 to 50-year-olds could get the jab from late January onwards. Those over the age of 50 are being urged to get the free flu jab to keep pressure off the NHS, the paper adds.image captionAlso leading on the vaccine timetable, the Daily Express reports Health Secretary Matt Hancock's comments that the jabs will be administerd from next month if approved by the British drugs regulator.image captionBut despite Mr Hancock's increasing confidence about the vaccine prospects, union bosses have pointed to the "test and trace fiasco", the Daily Mirror reports, with unions saying he is unlikely to deliver.image captionMeanwhile, a "defiant" Mr Johnson told Tory MPs to "form a square" around Priti Patel on Friday after an inquiry found the home secretary had bullied senior officials, the Times reports. Citing two senior Whitehall sources, the paper says Mr Johnson had attempted - and failed - to convince Sir Alex Allan, who carried out the report, to water down his findings. The paper says the PM's comments rallying around Ms Patel were made in a private WhatsApp group. Sir Alex resigned after his findings were published and Mr Johnson made clear he would not accept them.image captionMocking up an image of the PM in a clown costume, the Daily Star asks for the last "Bozo adviser" to leave Downing Street to please turn off the lights after a third aide quit No 10 in a week. "At this rate there will be nobody left by Christmas," the paper adds.image captionElsewhere, the Daily Mail says Earl Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, has questioned how a BBC inquiry will get to the truth behind the bombshell Panorama interview. An investigation has been launched by the corporation into claims Martin Bashir used forged bank statements to convince Diana to do the now-famous interview in 1995.image captionThe FT Weekend leads with a report that the UK has spent $500m (£376.4m) of taxpayer money to compete with the likes of Elon Musk and become a global satellite internet provider, taking control of failed start-up OneWeb. The decision to invest in OneWeb has prompted criticism from MPs over the use of taxpayer money.image captionAnd the Sun leads with reports that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former residence, Frogmore Cottage.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox