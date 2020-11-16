Newspaper headlines: 'No 10 reset in disarray' as PM self-isolates

Newspaper headlines: 'No 10 reset in disarray' as PM self-isolatesBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration23 minutes agoimage captionBoris Johnson entering self-isolation after being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case leads Monday's front pages. The Daily Telegraph says the PM's plans for a "reset" of No 10 have been thrown into "disarray". Downing Street's Covid-secure measures are also under scrutiny, the paper adds.image captionMr Johnson is "well" and has no symptoms, the Metro reports, as the paper notes self-isolation guidance means the PM could be cooped up at home until 26 November. Elsewhere, the paper carries tributes to England goalkeeping great Ray Clemence and the entertainer Des O'Connor who both died on Sunday.image captionThe PM's self-isolation comes just at the moment he was embarking on a "crucial week", says the Guardian. Mr Johnson was hoping to "project an air of competence" after vicious infighting within his top No 10 team, the paper adds.image captionThe news of Mr Johnson's notification "will raise questions over how rigidly No 10 has been following social distancing rules and minimising contacts" during England's lockdown, says the Times. The paper also reports that charges for using Britain's roads are being considered by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as the government eyes a potential tax shortfall following a switch to electric vehicles.image captionMeanwhile, the PM will walk away from EU trade talks unless the bloc "gives up its bullying demands", says the Daily Express. The paper says Mr Johnson is "running out of patience" as a deadline for a deal draws near.image captionMr Johnson is embarking on a charm offensive, says the i paper, which reports the PM's attempt to "rebuild relations" with his backbenchers - even as he self-isolates. An overhaul at No 10 "follows tears, tantrums and text messages in Downing Street soap opera", the paper adds.image captionMajor Conservative Party donors have been reassured by Mr Johnson that he will "get a grip and revive his government", the FT reports. The paper says a cabinet reshuffle is expected and former chancellor Sajid Javid is tipped to return.image caption"We just want to hug out children" is the Daily Mail's headline, as it describes how parents have been unable to see children in care homes during the pandemic. The Mail's Christmas campaign is urging ministers to help reunite families for the festive period.image captionThe Daily Mirror carries tributes from the comedy world to Des O'Connor, who has died aged 88. The paper says Mr O'Connor was the "ultimate entertainer" and will be "up there in heaven laughing".image caption"Look out Ern... he's going to sing," is the Daily Star's headline as it too remembers Mr O'Connor's career.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox