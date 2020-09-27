Newspaper headlines: Crackdown on self-isolation cheats, and vaccine warning

Newspaper headlines: Crackdown on self-isolation cheats, and vaccine warningBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration20 minutes agoimage captionCoronavirus restrictions make the front of several of Monday's papers. The Metro reports there are calls for Boris Johnson to reconsider the 22:00 closing time for hospitality venues. It comes after footage showed crowds of people partying in the street in cities including Liverpool. The early closure "is simply making things worse, not better," the city's mayor tweeted.image captionThe Daily Telegraph suggests people are becoming "increasingly fatigued" by lockdown measures. The paper's top story tells readers that from Monday, it is illegal not to self-isolate in England - punishable with a fine of up to £10,000 - and neighbours are being urged to report those who are breaking the rules. The paper adds that up to 100 Conservative MPs are now ready to back a call for Parliament to have more say on future lockdown measures.image captionThe Daily Express also reports on the fines of up to £10,000 for people who refuse to self-isolate. The paper calls it a "dramatic escalation of state surveillance" and says it shows Boris Johnson is ready to defy complaints from Tory MPs that the restrictions are "draconian". Ministers have said Mr Johnson will defeat the revolt by backbench MPs who want Parliament to have more say, the paper adds.image captionThe Daily Mail says the revolt by Conservatives is "growing" over the way Mr Johnson's government is "infringing liberties". The paper says those who have been told to quarantine could face a knock on the door from police officers who will be able to carry out spot checks and act on tip-offs to check people are self-isolating.image captionThe Times reports that ministers are planning to bring in a "total social lockdown" across much of the north of England and potentially London. It says the new emergency plan would see all pubs and restaurants shut for an initial period of two weeks, and households would be banned from mixing indoors. The Times says it was an option presented last week, and quotes a government source as saying tougher measures on social interaction are "inevitable in some parts".image captionThe mass rollout of a coronavirus vaccine in the UK could be delayed for two years, the i newspaper reports. The paper says experts are warning that the government has failed to speak to the Oxford University vaccine group about the practical steps involved in making sure there are enough supplies to roll-out the jab. One logistics expert says front-line workers and high-risk groups could be vaccinated by the end of 2021, but the entire population "is a real challenge".image captionThe Guardian's top story is on the environment, reporting that 64 world leaders including Boris Johnson have backed a 10-point pledge encompassing measures that would clamp down on pollution, stop dumping plastic waste in oceans and end unsustainable fishing practices. The leaders have called the pledge - which will be launched in New York on Monday - a "turning point".image captionThe Daily Mirror carries a photo from a US cattle farm on its front page, as it warns that tens of thousands of cows in the US are "pumped with hormones". The paper says it has visited some of the farms in the US and warns against such beef being allowed into the UK under any post-Brexit trade deal.image captionThe top story on the front of the Financial Times also comes from the US, after President Donald Trump said Obamacare - which has provided health insurance to millions of Americans - could be ended after the election. The Supreme Court is set to consider the law again in November, and Mr Trump has already announced he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the court who previously criticised a ruling which upheld Obamacare.image captionThe Daily Star carries a warning for pet owners, after reports that "hungry rats" were eating people's pet tortoises because normal food sources have dried up. The warning comes from the International Tortoise Association which said: "Please make sure your pet doesn't become a victim."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox