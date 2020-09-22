Newspaper headlines: 'Rule of six months' and second lockdown warning

Newspaper headlines: 'Rule of six months' and second lockdown warningBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration15 minutes agoimage captionBoris Johnson's television broadcast on new coronavirus rules - announced on Tuesday - dominates Wednesday's front pages. Mr Johnson has warned rules, which vary across the devolved nations, could last for up to six months. The Daily Mail describes the new restrictions as the "PM's draconian orders", and says he threatened a second national lockdown if they are flouted.image captionThe Guardian reports Mr Johnson was speaking after announcing new rules for England, which include staff working from home, expanded rules on face coverings, a 22:00 BST curfew on pubs and restaurants, and tougher fines for non-compliance. The paper also carries a report that the government's furlough scheme could be replaced with German-style wage subsidies.image caption"A struggle humanity will win" says the Times, as it reports the PM emphasised people's personal responsibility for sparing the UK from the worst of the pandemic. The newspaper also runs claims Mr Johnson has been told by his chief medical officer Chris Whitty that England is likely to have to follow Scotland in imposing a ban on visiting other people's homes.image captionThere are also warnings over the new restrictions in the "i" newspaper. It reports Mr Johnson has been warned by scientists and medical experts that the new restrictions for England will not be enough to stop the rapid resurgence of Covid-19. One expert has told the paper he feared it was "almost certain" there would be a large increase in the scale of the pandemic by Christmas.image caption"Boris in last chance saloon" declares the Daily Mirror, which carries responses from industry chiefs to the new restrictions. It says business leaders fear huge job losses could follow the latest measures.image captionThe Financial Times reports the six-month timetable will come as a "shock" to businesses, citing director-general of the CBI business group Dame Carolyn Fairbairn. She also says there is "no avoiding the crushing blow" new measures will bring "for thousands of firms".image captionThe Daily Telegraph opts for a full quote from the PM for its headline, and claims Mr Johnson's speech echoed "his hero" Winston Churchill at times. The paper also highlights that the Army may be drafted in to help police enforce the new measures.image captionThe Daily Express describes Mr Johnson's speech an "impassioned plea to the nation" and focuses on his call for people to come together to stop the spread of the virus.image captionThe Metro calls the latest announcement the "rule of six months". The newspaper also splashes with a large image of the Duchess of Cambridge, who met mothers and their "lockdown babies" on Tuesday.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star pokes fun at the government's new plans to fight coronavirus. It pictures the prime minister in a clown wig, examining a "confidential master plan" that reads "blah blah blah nonsense". The paper also lists a number of policy U-turns ministers have made throughout the coronavirus pandemic.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox