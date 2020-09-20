Newspaper headlines: 'Last chance saloon' before lockdown, and cabinet 'split'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration56 minutes agoimage captionMany of the front pages feature a government warning that the UK is facing heavier coronavirus restrictions unless the public follow coronavirus rules. "Last chance saloon before new lockdown" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Boris Johnson is expected to give the nation "one final chance" on Tuesday - threatening curfews on pubs and bans on households socialising if the public don't respect the social distancing rules.image captionThe Daily Mirror, which also focuses on the PM addressing the nation this week, says the country is at "tipping point" in tackling coronavirus - quoting Health Secretary Matt Hancock.image captionA warning from Downing Street that Britain faces a further six months of "very difficult" lockdown restrictions is the lead in the Times. The paper says the prime minister is expected to announce further measures in the coming days, although it adds that his cabinet ministers are "split over how extensive these should be".image captionA claim the cabinet is split is also on the front of the i newspaper, which says the chancellor fears a second lockdown would have a devastating impact on jobs, while the health secretary is urging tough action now. It suggests the PM will address the nation on Tuesday evening.image caption"This may hurt a bit" declares the Metro, which leads on a warning from chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty that Britain is "heading in the wrong direction". It says Prof Whitty will appear alongside the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at an "unprecedented TV briefing" on Monday.image captionThe TV address by the government's leading scientific advisers is also the focus for the Daily Express, which says they will "issue a stark warning to the public" that the country is at a "critical point".image captionThe Guardian says Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will make a direct appeal to the public in a "rare live televised address". It says the intervention of the UK's most senior government scientists comes after "ministers were accused of eroding trust".image captionChancellor Rishi Sunak is to extend the Treasury's UK-wide programme of business support loans, reports the Financial Times. It says Mr Sunak will this week unveil plans to extend four loan schemes, which have already backed £53bn in lending to companies through state guarantees.image captionCare homes are having to wait up to 15 days for coronavirus test results, according to the Daily Mail. In what the paper calls a "testing disgrace", it also claims some swabs have had to be thrown away after couriers failed to collect them.image captionAnd the Daily Star claims some people are panic buying turkeys over fears they will run out before Christmas. Describing them as "greedy covidiots", the paper says "first it was loo rolls... now bandits grab birds".