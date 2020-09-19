Newspaper headlines: £10,000 fine 'for leaving house' and 'new Covid clampdown'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration33 minutes agoimage captionMost of the papers lead on the PM introducing a £10,000 fine for people who won't self-isolate in England. The Mail On Sunday says Boris Johnson has unveiled the "huge penalty" for those breaking self-isolation rules. The new legal duty would require people to self-isolate if they tested positive for the virus or are told to do so by Test and Trace staff, it adds.image captionThe same story leads the Daily Express, which says the prime minister will give police new powers to punish anyone who ignores the rules.image captionThe Observer describes it as a "carrot and stick" plan to control the second wave of coronavirus sweeping the country. As well as introducing the new fines, the papers says some people on low incomes who cannot work from home will be given "stay home" payments of £500 to compensate for lost earnings over their two-week isolation periods.image captionThe Sunday Mirror, which calls it a "new Covid clampdown", reports that the fines will start at £1,000 and rise for serial offenders up to £10,000.image captionBoris Johnson was warned by his most senior scientific advisers that the public's failure to follow lockdown rules was allowing the pandemic to "spiral out of control", according to the Sunday Telegraph. It says Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance told the PM that compliance with the rules was among the worst in Europe. It also says an announcement about new measures to tackle the second wave could come "as early as Tuesday".image captionThe Sunday Times says the PM is expected to announce further coronavirus restrictions during a television address to the nation on Tuesday. The paper claims Mr Johnson has been "locked in a furious debate" with his cabinet this weekend about how far-reaching the new measures should be.image captionCare home chiefs "pleading" to be saved from a second catastrophe as coronavirus infection rates surge is the focus for the Sunday People. It says bosses fear a repeat of thousands of deaths unless they get weekly tests for staff.image captionAnd the Daily Star Sunday leads on what it describes as television in "crisis". It says the former writer of Morecambe & Wise, Terry Ravenscroft, has complained that today's comedy is just not funny.