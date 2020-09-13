Newspaper headlines: Tory 'rebellion' and lockdown 'blow' to health

Newspaper headlines: Tory 'rebellion' and lockdown 'blow' to healthBy BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration44 minutes agoimage captionDowning Street will face a "showdown" with Conservative MPs this week over its plan to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The Guardian reports that opposition within the Tory party is growing over No 10's plans to break international law, with dozens of Conservative MPs expected to back an amendment which would give parliament a veto of any changes to the agreement. And a poll from the British Medical Association has revealed that nearly 90% of doctors in England expect a second peak of coronavirus in the next six months.image captionThe Times reports that Boris Johnson has been accused by his former attorney general of doing "unconscionable" damage to Britain's international reputation over the PM's plans to override parts of the Brexit treaty with the European Union. Geoffrey Cox has said he will not back the government's Internal Market Bill, which will be debated in parliament for the first time this week. Meanwhile, a scientific adviser to the government has warned that Britain may only be a few days from losing control of coronavirus infections.image caption"Final virus warning" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror, as the paper features concerns from medics of a second peak if the Test and Trace "fiasco" is not sorted out. Ministers are considering telling 4.5m vulnerable people to shield again as cases rise, the paper adds.image captionGPs have been told they must see patients face-to-face or surgeries could face investigation, The Daily Telegraph says. Letters are being sent to every GP in the country following concerns that too many patients are being "shut out" from surgeries and being offered only video or telephone consultations, the paper adds. Pressure could be placed on A&E departments if patients are not given appointments in person, health chiefs warned. And the "rule of six", which comes into effect on Monday, has been criticised amid claims it is not supported by scientific evidence.image captionMeanwhile, hospital admissions for seven deadly non-coronavirus conditions between March and June fell by more than 173,000 on the previous year, the Daily Mail reports. The figures, the paper says, reveal the "devastating" impact of lockdown on the nation's health. There was a significant drop in cancer admissions and admissions for heart attacks compared to last year, and analysis from the Mail revealed a similar trend for patients who suffered strokes, diabetes and dementia, among other conditions.image captionCancer Research UK is facing a "funding crisis", with 1,500 scientists' jobs at risk, the Daily Express reports. Britain's biggest cancer charity could lose more than a third of its 4,000 researchers, according to the paper, with the organisation expecting to cut research funding by £450m over three years.image captionOn the front page of Metro is an article of 19-year-old university student Stuart Hawk, who has been issued a £10,000 fine for breaking coronavirus rules after about 50 people turned up to a party at his home on Friday. He and his housemates said they "only" invited about 25 friends - five below the legal limit - but neighbours contacted police when dozens of partygoers arrived at the shared home, the paper adds.image captionElsewhere, parrot owners are giving up their pets because of the animals' constant squawking on video calls, the Daily Star says.image captionAnd executives at technology group SoftBank have revived talks about taking it private, according to the Financial Times. There are reportedly frustrations over the drop in SoftBank's $115bn (£89.86bn) equity valuation compared with the value of its individual holdings, the paper adds. Also on the front page is a report that BP has warned of a peak in global oil demand within the next few years, as the pandemic is expected to usher in a decline for fossil fuels earlier than anticipated.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox