Newspaper headlines: Care home cases 'spiral', and PM's legal backlash

image captionLeaked documents from the Department of Health show that coronavirus is spreading through care homes again, according to The Sunday Times. A memo sent to the health secretary's team lists care homes in Bristol, Nottinghamshire, Wiltshire and Wolverhampton as among the worst hit. Meanwhile, former prime ministers Tony Blair and Sir John Major have written a joint article accusing Boris Johnson of "embarrassing" the UK by undermining the rule of law and jeopardising the Northern Ireland peace process.image captionSome of the UK's top lawyers have accused the attorney general Suella Braverman of sacrificing the UK's reputation, side-lining legal advisers and bypassing the ministerial code after the government unveiled plans to breach part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, The Observer says. Five QCs confronted the attorney general during the annual general meeting of the Bar Council on Saturday. Also on the front page is a photo and tribute to designer Sir Terence Conran, who has died at the age of 88.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph reports that Britain is preparing to opt out of major parts of European human rights laws, including the Human Rights Act, risking a further row with the European Union. The PM's aides and ministers are drawing up proposals, the paper adds. It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses Mr Johnson of "reigniting old rows" over Brexit instead of focusing on the coronavirus response. Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Sir Keir says: "Get on with Brexit and defeat the virus. That should be the Government's mantra."image caption"End the trauma of lone births" is the headline on the front of the Mail on Sunday. The paper describes the "unimaginable anguish" facing thousands of women who cannot be joined by their partners when they give birth due to Covid restrictions. More than 60 MPs, including former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, are calling for NHS Trusts to lift their ban so women do not have to give birth alone.image captionTories have allegedly bailed out "barbaric" fox hunts with coronavirus cash, the Sunday People leads with.image captionThe PM has written in the Sunday Express vowing to shake-up the justice system, in what the paper dubs the "most radical sentencing reforms in 20 years".image copyrightBBBimage captionLeading the front page of the Sunday Mirror is a report that UFC champion Conor McGregor has been questioned by police in France over claims of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure. He "vigorously denies" the allegation, the paper adds, and he was released without charges being filed.image captionAnd the Daily Star Sunday reports that Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell have been left "blind-sided" after being axed from A Question of Sport.