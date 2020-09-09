Newspaper headlines: 'There goes Christmas' and 'PM's £100bn gamble'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration34 minutes agoimage caption"Christmas to bring little cheer" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. The paper, like many, leads with the new coronavirus lockdown measures set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday. From 14 September, gatherings in England will be restricted to a maximum of six people. The paper quotes Mr Johnson saying it was "too early to say" if the restrictions would still be in place over Christmas, but added that he was "still hopeful" some aspects of life could return to normal for the festive season.image captionThe i, like the Telegraph, says the restrictions are likely to be in place through to next year, and describes them as a "major setback" to the PM's previously stated aim for the UK to be "back to normal by Christmas". The paper also notes that plans to allow fans back into sports venues - due to happen from October - are now under review.image caption"There goes Christmas" is the Daily Mail's reaction to the "draconian" developments, which it says could last until March. In a more dramatic tone than some of the other papers, it says festive plans have been thrown into "chaos", and that a "new army of snoopers" - or as the government refers to them, "Covid-secure marshals" - are being recruited to "target law-breakers".image captionThe Daily Express is slightly more optimistic on its front page, focusing on Mr Johnson's hopes that Christmas "can still be saved" if plans for mass testing for Covid-19 are brought in beforehand.image caption"Normal life is unlikely to resume before spring", says the Times, which also fears for family gatherings at Christmas. At his press conference, the prime minister said it broke his heart to impose the new restrictions on individuals and families.image captionIn his public address, Mr Johnson also outlined a "moonshot" plan to control the virus with mass testing, possibly by next spring. The Metro - quoting a leaked memo seen by the British Medical Journal - says that plan could cost £100bn. That total, the paper says, is "almost as much as NHS England's entire £130bn annual budget".image captionThe leaked memo also features on the front page of the Guardian, which says the testing plan is a "£100bn gamble to avoid [a] second national lockdown". The lead story carries quotes from the PM saying that mass testing is the "only hope" for avoiding another UK-wide lockdown before a working vaccine is found.image captionThe Daily Star, meanwhile, has turned its attention to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who it describes as a "clown". The comments, alongside a picture of Mr Hancock in a green wig, red nose and clown outfit, come after he suggested the shortage of coronavirus tests was due to the public's "inappropriate" use of the system. Speaking to the BBC, the health secretary said increasing numbers of people in England were seeking tests when they did not have any Covid-19 symptoms.image captionAway from coronavirus, the Financial Times focuses on the UK's ongoing trade talks with the EU. On Wednesday, Mr Johnson urged MPs to support a bill that modifies the Brexit deal he signed with the EU in January. Critics say the move will damage the UK's international standing after a minister admitted the plans break international law. The paper's lead story features criticism of the Internal Markets Bill from both Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin and former Tory PM John Major, who said: "If we lose our reputation for honouring the promises we make, we will have lost something beyond price that may never be regained."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox