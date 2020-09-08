Newspaper headlines: 'Safe six' and 'Britannia waives the rules'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration1 hour agoimage captionThe Metro leads on the government's ban on social gatherings of more than six people in England. It will see the current limit of 30 "slashed", the paper says, as the prime minister "battles" a new "spike" in coronavirus cases. The paper previews a press conference that Mr Johnson is due to hold later on Wednesday, to announce a change in the law to enforce the new limit. "Safe six" is the headline.image caption"Illegal for more than six people to socialise" is the Daily Telegraph's more straight-talking headline. It lays out that anyone breaking the six-person rule, from Monday, faces a potential on-the-spot fie of £100, which doubles on repeated offences, up to £3,200. The new rules do have some exceptions, though, the paper points out - weddings, funerals, Covid-secure team sports, schools, workplaces and households or "support bubbles" that have more than six people in them.image captionThe Daily Express describes the new coronavirus rules - or rather, old lockdown rules that have been reimposed - as part of a "fresh clampdown" to curb the surge in infections. It also points out that the "spike" in cases has been "blamed" on young people socialising, with the prime minister expected to say at the news conference: "We need to act now to stop the virus spreading."image captionThe "tough new limit" on social gatherings comes as ministers "panic" over the rise in cases, the Daily Mail says. The tabloid says the PM's "first reversal of the easing of national lockdown" has "prompted fears a wider and more damaging lockdown" could follow.image captionThe national "coronavirus crackdown" comes as a "stringent new local lockdown" sees restaurants and bars closed in Bolton, the Daily Mirror reports. All hospitality venues will be limited to takeaway and must be closed to customers between 22:00 BST and 05:00 each day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Greater Manchester town had the highest case rate in England.image captionLocal curfews in other areas are being considered as the government seeks to emulate Belgium, the Times says, "which has bucked the trend of rising numbers of cases in Europe by banning people from going out at night". The paper also previews the launch of a government advertising campaign, starting on Wednesday, which will explain how social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings reduces the spread of the virus.image captionMeanwhile, it's all about Brexit on the front page of the i. "Brittania waives the rules" is the paper's response to former prime minister Theresa May leading a "chorus of condemnation" against the government's plans to alter the withdrawal agreement for the UK to leave the European Union. Mrs May headed up a "Tory revolt" on Tuesday, the paper says, which warned Mr Johnson his proposed changes could flout international law and would damage the UK's global reputation.image captionNorthern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis' "admission" that the government intends to "break international law", by overriding the withdrawal agreement, is the top story for the Financial Times. The paper carries quotes from a member of the European Parliament, who adds that he fears Mr Johnson's stance is propelling the UK towards a no-deal Brexit when the transition period ends on 31 December.image captionSenior Tory MPs and a number of legal experts are urging the government to backtrack on its plans after Mr Lewis's "remarkable" comments, the Guardian reports. It also points out that his comments followed the resignation of the government's most senior lawyer, Sir Jonathan Jones. It's understood the senior civil servant was unhappy with the new bill, which is to be unveiled on Wednesday.image captionIn lighter news, the Daily Star revels in the glory of "saving" its readers from "devastating" shortages of Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels. "You jammie gits", the headline reads, as it brings reassurances from bosses of Burton's Biscuits, who said a staff walkout at one of its factories will not lead to a shortage, as stocks are high. A spokesman said: "We can assure Daily Star readers that the proposed industrial action at our Edinburgh bakery does not affect supplies of their everyday favourites such as Jammie Dodgers, Wagon Wheels or Maryland Cookies as they are not made there."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox